Masters 2020 preview: Favorites, TV times, storylines and the Champions Dinner menu

The Masters has returned, seven months late and 19 months since Tiger Woods last walked off the 18th green a champion. This will be a Masters unlike any other, to coin a phrase, so let’s get you prepped and ready for the year’s final (!) major.

What’s new for 2020?

The date, for one thing. Augusta National opted to postpone the Masters rather than cancel it outright because of COVID-19 concerns, and that means we’ll have a fall Masters. The autumn foliage this time of year in Augusta is magnificent and a reasonable substitute for azaleas.

Unfortunately for the atmosphere of the Masters, the pandemic has also prevented fans from attending. So those roars through the pines won’t happen this year. Players are split on whether this will help or hurt their game; some like to ride the wave of fan emotion; some feel the pressure when, say, they’re being watched on the 12th tee by thousands of eyes. Regardless, it’ll bring a far different feel to the broadcast than we’ve ever seen before.

Some smaller rules changes are in effect; the cut line now sits at the low 50 players and ties. That’s a change from the last few years, in which anyone within 10 strokes of the leader made the cut.

The time of year also means that darkness will prevail much earlier, meaning players will be getting out on the course earlier and in greater numbers than ever before. How a projected Thursday monsoon (see below) will affect the tournament’s progression remains to be seen.

What are the key storylines?

No one comes into this tournament a bigger storyline — literally and figuratively — than Bryson DeChambeau, the defending U.S. Open champion who’s doing his best to simply overpower the game of golf. Can he throttle Augusta National? Many have tried, few have succeeded, but none have ever looked or approached the game quite like DeChambeau. If he’s able to push around Augusta National, he’ll kick-start a sport-wide conversation/debate/war about how to dial back distance off the tee.

Beyond DeChambeau, who’s at +750 odds to win per BetMGM, there’s Dustin Johnson (+850), always a threat despite missing several weeks recently due to COVID. Further down the line, Jon Rahm (+1000) and Justin Thomas (+1100), who have one major between them, have the ability to control the course if not necessarily overpower it. Right behind them is Rory McIlroy (+1200), who needs only a green jacket to complete the career Grand Slam. But he’s six years past his last major ... can he still bring the heat?

The rest of the Masters field includes an array of legends and former winners, from Tiger Woods (+3300) to Jordan Spieth (+6600) alllll the way down to Sandy Lyle (+250000) and Larry Mize (+300000). That’s what’s great about the tournament: win it once, you can play it forever.

Tee times

Darkness is an issue this time around; the sun sets before 5:30 ET in the afternoon, meaning the players will need to move through the course with more speed than in April. Augusta will implement a split-tee start, meaning the players will go off in two waves on both the first and 10th tee.

Full tee times are available right here, but a few groups are worth noting:

7:33 a.m., 10th tee: Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen

7:55 a.m., 10th tee: Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree

8:06 a.m., 10th tee: Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter

11:27 a.m., 10th tee: Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood

11:27 a.m., first tee: Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger

11:38 a.m., first tee: Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton

11:49 a.m., first tee: Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka

12:00 p.m., first tee: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy

TV/streaming info

The Masters spent so many decades keeping its secrets from the broadcast world that it’s still a bit of a surprise when Augusta National opens the gates. Masters.com will host a range of streaming options with the ability to build your own “featured group” and look in at Amen Corner, holes 4-5-6, and holes 15-16 throughout the tournament. The “Every Shot, Every Hole” feature will be back as well.

Television options will start on ESPN at 1 p.m. Eastern Thursday and Friday, and run until 5:30 p.m. Saturday morning will feature ESPN’s College GameDay on the site, followed by CBS broadcasting the tournament from 1 to 5 p.m. Eastern. CBS will broadcast the final round from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Both days end early because of scheduled — though not necessarily actual, depending on COVID testing — football commitments.