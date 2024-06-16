Live
U.S. Open final round live updates, leaderboard: Bryson DeChambeau holds dominant lead entering Sunday at Pinehurst
Bryson DeChambeau, a sudden fan favorite, is hunting for his second major title on Sunday in North Carolina
Bryson DeChambeau, who has suddenly turned himself into a fan favorite, is in a prime position to pick up his second major championship title on Sunday afternoon.
DeChambeau, after a dominant outing on Saturday, enters the final round at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina with a three-shot lead over the field. He carded a 3-under 67 on Saturday, and nearly matched the low round of the day, to nearly run away with the U.S. Open.
Though he’s starting the final round with a clear advantage, there are plenty of others still within striking distance. Matthieu Pavon will be off in the final group with DeChambeau after he got to 4-under on the week. Both Rory McIlroy — who is still searching for a major championship title after a near-decade drought — and Patrick Cantlay are at 4-under, too.
The way Pinehurst has been playing so far, it’s still very much anybody’s tournament to win.
If you're looking for tee times, we have them right here.
If you're looking for how to watch, we've got that covered, too.
If you want to check out the leaderboard, click here.
And if you want some help keeping up with the action, follow along below:
Live2 updates
So how is the course playing in the early going?
Fifty-two players are on the course ... 12 are under par.
Where are the birdies coming from? The par-5 fifth and the short par-4 third and 13th holes.
Five storylines of Round 4
Round 4 is underway, though we're still a couple hours from the leaders teeing off. To get y'all ready, here are the top five storylines as we see them:
Bryson DeChambeau, man of the people, emerging as the face of golf.
Rory vs. Patrick. McIlroy and Cantlay haven't been paired together since the Ryder Cup when, well, things almost turned to blows. How will these two interact today? Going to be interesting.
And speaking of Rory, is this the day he finally breaks his majorless streak that dates back 10 years? Or could it be Cantlay, may be the best player in the world to have never won a major (now that Xander Schauffele is off the list)?
Welcome to the show, Ludvig Åberg. Playing in just his third major, Åberg is already being anointed as the next big thing. And why not? He finished runner-up at the Masters in April, and now he's got a legit shot to win the 124th U.S. Open.
Will Pinehurst relent? The guess here is the course will play similar to how it's been all week — tough, but gettable in spots. DeChambeau has to feel like even par for him will get it done.
Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. Enjoy U.S. Open Sunday.