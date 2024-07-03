NBA free agency tracker: Live updates, news as LeBron James returns to Lakers; Klay Thompson picks Dallas; Paul George chooses 76ers

Warriors reportedly in 'serious talks' to acquire Sixers sharpshooter Buddy Hield
Just In: The Golden State Warriors are in serious talks on a sign-and-trade deal to acquire Buddy Hield, league sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium. Warriors and 76ers have been in deep discussions, working to finalize the deal for one of the NBA's best three-point shooters. pic.twitter.com/s3sajpWx69
Kyle Anderson is joining the Golden State Warriors on a three-year, $27 million deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Anderson averaged 6.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game last season mostly off the bench.
Golden State is sending Minnesota a future second-round pick swap and cash in the sign-and-trade, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/9i80B3I0qE
Jonathan Isaac has a new deal in Orlando. The Magic agreed to a new five-year, $84 million contract renegotiation and extension with their big man on Tuesday afternoon. Isaac averaged 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds mostly off the bench last season, his second year back after missing two campaigns with a torn ACL.
Orlando Magic F Jonathan Isaac has agreed on a five-year, $84 million contract renegotiation and extension, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/4skp5qS2sp
Xavier Tillman returning to Celtics after contributing to title run
After joining the Celtics for their run to the NBA championship, Xavier Tillman is staying in Boston.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Tillman has agreed to a two-year deal with the Celtics. Terms were not reported.
Tillman joined the Celtics via a midseason trade from the Memphis Grizzlies and averaged four points and 2.7 rebounds per game down the regular-season stretch in Boston. He then made eight playoff appearances during Boston's title run, including two in the Finals after the injury to Kristaps Porzingis. He'll return as a role player in Boston's quest to repeat.
Free agent F Xavier Tillman has agreed on a two-year deal to return to the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN. Tillman averaged 5.3 points and 3.9 rebounds last season. pic.twitter.com/Z1510rRVs6
Moe Wagner isn't going anywhere. The Magic reached a two-year, $22 million deal with their center on Tuesday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Wagner averaged nearly 11 points and 4.3 rebounds per game off the bench last season, his third full campaign with the franchise.
Free agent F/C Moe Wagner is returning to the Orlando Magic on a two-year, $22 million deal, sources tell ESPN. Wagner averaged 10.8 points and 4.3 rebounds in 80 games for the Eastern Conference’s fifth seed. pic.twitter.com/ZZTIHbzaB3
James Wiseman, the former No. 2 overall pick by the Golden State Warriors, has agreed to a two-year contract with the Indiana Pacers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Terms of the deal weren't initially reported.
A 7-foot center, Wiseman averaged 7.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 63 games with the Detroit Pistons last season. He spent 57 of those games coming off the bench after failing to secure a starting spot in Detroit. The Pistons acquired Wiseman from the Warriors via a midseason trade in the 2022-23 season.
Wiseman, 23, is now with his third NBA team in four years after being selected near the top of the 2020 draft.
Free agent center James Wiseman has agreed on a two-year contract with the Indiana Pacers, sources tell ESPN. Wiseman was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/UBA9Yhlejx
So why not a four-year extension worth over $200 million? It appears that this deal is structured to give all parties what they really want. According to Woj, this deal gives the Cavs "the stability of their franchise player under contract beyond next season." For Mitchell, he is now on the "fast-path to the 10-year service criteria allowing him to pursue a 5-year, $380M-plus extension in 2027."
Since landing in Northeast Ohio in September 2022, Mitchell has played the best basketball of his seven-year career, averaging 27.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game across two seasons in Cleveland. He led the Cavs to consecutive postseason appearances, including the franchise’s first playoff series win since LeBron James left for Los Angeles — and its first series win without James since 1993 — with a first-round victory over the Orlando Magic back in April.
Mo Bamba is swapping with Paul George. Bamba is headed to the Clippers on a new one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 7-footer averaged 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds largely off the bench last season with the 76ers while playing 13 minutes per game.
Free agent center Mo Bamba has agreed on a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/slB6wJkGvp
The Magic keep one of their own with a two-year, $14 million deal with guard Gary Harris.
Harris, 29, averaged 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 31% on 3.1 3-point attempts per game last season. He made 27 starts in 54 games played.
Free agent guard Gary Harris has agreed to a two-year, $14 million contract to stay with the Orlando Magic, sources tell ESPN. Harris will be returning for his fifth season with the Magic — his 11th in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/fNKRq6d8Yu
After spending last season with the Nuggets, Collin Gillespie is headed to the Spurs on a two-way deal. He's the latest former Villanova star to land a new deal in the league, but it remarkably wasn't with the Knicks.
Free agent guard Collin Gillespie has agreed on a two-way deal with the Suns, sources tell ESPN.
With Orlando having found a new three-year agreement with big man Goga Bitdaze, the Magic are working to renegotiate and extend the contract of versatile defensive center Jonathan Isaac, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
Magic bringing back Bitadze
The Orlando Magic are bringing back Goga Bitadze this fall. The Georgian center averaged five points and 4.6 rebounds per game with the franchise as a part-time starter last season, his first full campaign with the team.
Free agent center Goga Bitadze is returning to the Orlando Magic on a three-year, $25 million contract, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/hUaR5HC17g
After leading the Celtics to a championship, Jayson Tatum secured the richest contract in NBA history on Monday afternoon. Tatum agreed to a supermax extension worth an estimated $315 million over five years, according to multiple reports. He'll now be with the Celtics through the 2029-30 season.
Aaron Holiday staying with the Rockets
Aaron Holiday is staying in Houston. Holiday agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal to return to the Rockets on Monday afternoon, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. He averaged 6.6 points, 1.8 assists and 1.6 rebounds off the bench for the team last season.
Free agent guard Aaron Holiday plans to sign a two-year, $10 million deal to stay with the Houston Rockets, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium. Holiday played 78 games as a reserve guard for Rockets' turnaround season last year. pic.twitter.com/bsQ9psaeNl
Klay Thompson is headed to the Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors had reportedly agreed to a three-year, $50 million contract with a player option that would involve a sign-and-trade between Dallas, Golden State and at least one other team. Thompson, one of the great shooters in NBA history, is a career 41.3% shooter from 3-point range.
BREAKING: Free agent Klay Thompson plans to join the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50M deal with a player option, sources tell ESPN. Thompson ends his historic Warriors run as part of a multi-team sign-and-trade that’ll also send Josh Green to Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/4GJ5hR3H5o
Free agent wing Nicolas Batum is joining the Los Angeles Clippers, marking another move in an eventful free agency for the franchise.
Per ESPN's Wojnarowksi, the deal is for two years and $9.6 million.
Batum joins the Clippers from the Philadelphia 76ers hours after former Clipper All-Star Paul George agreed to terms with the 76ers. The Clippers have also agreed to terms with James Harden, Derrick Jones Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. since free agency opened Sunday evening, none of whom project to compensate for the loss of George.
Free agent F Nic Batum has agreed on a two-year, $9.6 million deal to join the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/UPSxcBt4eX
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White has agreed on a four-year, $125.9 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. The deal includes a player option. Huge offseason priority for the champs. pic.twitter.com/eAMo9yf7oe
The 6-foot-4 combo guard has become one of the NBA’s most consistent and disruptive perimeter stoppers, earning All-Defensive Second Team nods in each of the last two seasons for his work as the kind of high-motor playmaker willing to sacrifice his smile to secure a loose ball if it gets him one step closer to a win. He’s frequently lauded as the best shot-blocking guard the game’s seen since Dwyane Wade, and for good reason: No other backcourt player has tallied anything close to White’s 163 blocks over the past two seasons, which is more than all but 17 players at any position.
Having already signed future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul, another veteran the Spurs are targeting in free agency is French forward Nic Batum, sources said, who would join countryman Victor Wembanyama.
Batum, 35, averaged 25.9 minutes for Philadelphia last season.
Delon Wright agrees to 1-year deal with Bucks
Guard Delon Wright is leaving the Miami Heat to join the Milwaukee Bucks, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Last season, he averaged 5.4 points and 2.6 assists while shooting 37% on 3s.
Free agent guard Delon Wright has agreed on a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/vw2HsAb6NT
Free agent C Drew Eubanks has agreed on a two-year, $10 million deal to join the Utah Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Eubanks spent the past season with the Phoenix Suns and stays in the West on the Jazz’s frontline. pic.twitter.com/5ejnjRNp7h
After spending parts of six seasons with the the Philadelphia 76ers, Tobias Harris is moving on.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the soon-to-be 32-year-old forward is joining the Detroit Pistons on a two-year, $52 million contract. Harris played 70 games last season and averaged 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists in nearly 34 minutes per night.
Harris had an up-and-down final season with the 76ers, most notably in the playoffs when he put up 19 points in the team's Game 5 win against the New York Knicks in the playoffs only to follow that up with a scoreless Game 6 in over 29 minutes.
Big changes are coming for the Knicks. Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Isaiah Hartenstein is leaving New York to take a three-year, $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Hartenstein is viewed as one of the top available centers, following a breakout campaign this season that saw him average 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks in a career-high 25.3 minutes per game for the Knicks. He's one of just five NBA players to total more than 80 blocks and 80 steals this past season.
Hartenstein didn't begin the year as a starter, but the Knicks compounding injuries gave him the opportunity. Mitchell Robinson fractured his ankle in mid-December, and Hartenstein took over for essentially the rest of the season.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that center Jalen Smith is joining the Chicago Bulls on a three-year, $27 million deal.
Smith, 24, spent parts of the last three seasons with the Indiana Pacers. In 61 games last season he averaged 9.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists in a little over 17 minutes per game.
Smith declined his $5.4 million player option, making him an unrestricted free agent. He served as Myles Turner's backup and was second behind Isaiah Jackson in with a 59.2% shooting percentage. He also led the Pacers in 3-point shooting at 42.4%.
The Thunder kept busy after signing Aaron Wiggins to a new deal by keeping Isaiah Joe on board with a new four-year, $48 million contract, according to The Athetic's Shams Charania.
Like Wiggins, Joe's $2.1 million team option was declined but both sides were open to working out a new deal.
Joe, who joined the Thunder in 2022 after being waived by the Philadelphia 76ers, averaged 8.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 78 games in 2023-24. He shot a career-bests from three-point range (41.6%) and from the floor (45.8%).
Aaron Wiggins is staying with the Oklahoma City Thunder after the two sides agreed to a five-year, $47 million deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Wiggins' $2 million team option was declined by the Thunder but the interest was there to work out a new dela.
Wiggins, 25, averaged 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 78 games in 2023-24. He shot 56% from the floor and 49% from three-point range, as well as 79% from the free-throw line.
2024 NBA free agency: Tyrese Maxey, Sixers agree to 5-year, $204M max contract
As expected, Joel Embiid's NBA All-Star playing partner is not leaving the Philadelphia 76ers.
Restricted free-agent guard Tyrese Maxey agreed to a five-year, $204 million contract with the Sixers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 23-year-old is signed through the 2028-29 season, joining newest 76er Paul George as Philadelphia is retooled with a new Big 3 to challenge the Boston Celtics in the Eastern conference.
Maxey averaged career highs of 25.9 points (45/37/87 shooting splits), 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game this past season, capturing Most Improved Player honors and making his first All-Star appearance.
George joins a 76ers team featuring seven-time All-Star and 2023 MVP Joel Embiid and All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey, the reigning NBA Most Improved Player. The addition of George resets the balance of power in the Eastern Conference, where the 76ers seek to join the champion Boston Celtics as contenders for the NBA title.
On an eventful first day of free agency in Los Angeles, the Clippers have agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with former Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr., The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.
Jones, 27, obviously won't fill the void left behind by Paul, a high-end two-way player who's made six All-NBA teams. He does provide the Clippers with an athletic wing defender who can play either forward position and attack the basket with the ball in his hands.
In 76 games including 66 starts last season, Jones averaged 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, one assist, 0.7 blocks and 0.7 steals per game. He shot 48.3% from the floor and a career-high 34.3% on 3.1 3-point attempts per game.
Golden State waived Paul ahead of a Sunday deadline that would have guaranteed his contract for $30 million next season. The Warriors reportedly sought trade suitors for Paul ahead of Sunday's deadline and released him after failing to secure a partner. Now Paul is joining the Spurs.
Clippers release statement on Paul George leaving LA
It's not clear yet where Paul George will play next season. But it is clear where he won't.
The Los Angeles Clippers released a statement Sunday evening announcing that George has informed them that he will play for another team.
Clippers’ statement on Paul George parting ways following a significant gap in contract talks, exploring an opt-in and trade scenario and excitement about new opportunities and greater flexibility under new CBA to field a “highly competitive team” moving forward: pic.twitter.com/Uajbail3Hk
The 22-year-old former No. 1 overall draft selection agreed to a five-year, $226 million maximum contract extension with the Pistons, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The deal could be worth an additional $44 million if Cunningham makes an All-NBA team during the 2024-25 campaign.
Cunningham averaged 22.7 points (on 45/36/87 shooting splits), 7.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game over over 62 appearances this past season, cementing himself as Detroit's best player. The Pistons, however, finished 14-68, owners of the league's worst record for the second straight season.
The Clippers’ exit leaves the 76ers as strong frontrunners to land Paul George on a free agent deal, sources tell ESPN. The Sixers contingent is set to meet with George in California tonight. https://t.co/gkke3FW4gc
Porter pleaded guilty in January to misdemeanor assault and harassment in a deal that kept him out of jail. Prosecutors had accused Porter of leaving his girlfriend bloodied with a deep cut on her face, an account that she has since denied.
He recently played basketball in Greece and is back in the NBA after a one-year hiatus.
LaVine is owed $93 million over the next two seasons and the Bulls are looking to shed that obligation to create salary cap room.
Russell Westbrook on the move?
Russell Westbrook opted into his $4 million for this 2024-25 season, and now the Clippers are working to find a trade for Westbrook, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The Nuggets have already considered avenues to add Westbrook, sources said.
Nicolas Batum not returning to Philadelphia 76ers
Forward Nicolas Batum will not return to the Philadelphia 76ers. It was likely the Sixers wouldn't re-sign the 16-year veteran among several other players if they add a high-priced wing in free agency.
Nicolas Batum will not be returning to the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell @TheAthletic.
