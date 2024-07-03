NBA free agency tracker: Live updates, news as LeBron James returns to Lakers; Klay Thompson picks Dallas; Paul George chooses 76ers

NBA free agency is in full swing and another major domino has fallen. Wednesday morning brought the news, as expected, that LeBron James intends to return to the Los Angeles Lakers. He will reportedly sign a two-year, $104 million new deal that includes one of only two no-trade clauses in the NBA (the other belongs to Bradley Beal).

James declined his player option with the expectation of signing a new deal last week, then got a bit of incentive to return to the Lakers when they drafted his eldest son, Bronny James, with the No. 55 pick. The four-time NBA MVP has said for years that he'd like the opportunity to play with his eldest son before retiring.

James' agreement comes just two days after nine-time All-Star Paul George agreed to a four-year max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers worth $212 million. The potential seismic shift in the East was bolstered by Philly also agreeing to terms of a five-year, $204 million max extension with Tyrese Maxey, who was the NBA's Most Improved Player last year, averaging 25.9 points per game on his way to his first All-Star selection.

