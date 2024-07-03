Advertisement
NBA free agency tracker: Live updates, news as LeBron James returns to Lakers; Klay Thompson picks Dallas; Paul George chooses 76ers

yahoo sports staff

NBA free agency is in full swing and another major domino has fallen. Wednesday morning brought the news, as expected, that LeBron James intends to return to the Los Angeles Lakers. He will reportedly sign a two-year, $104 million new deal that includes one of only two no-trade clauses in the NBA (the other belongs to Bradley Beal).

James declined his player option with the expectation of signing a new deal last week, then got a bit of incentive to return to the Lakers when they drafted his eldest son, Bronny James, with the No. 55 pick. The four-time NBA MVP has said for years that he'd like the opportunity to play with his eldest son before retiring.

James' agreement comes just two days after nine-time All-Star Paul George agreed to a four-year max contract with the Philadelphia 76ers worth $212 million. The potential seismic shift in the East was bolstered by Philly also agreeing to terms of a five-year, $204 million max extension with Tyrese Maxey, who was the NBA's Most Improved Player last year, averaging 25.9 points per game on his way to his first All-Star selection.

  • Warriors reportedly in 'serious talks' to acquire Sixers sharpshooter Buddy Hield

  • Ryan Young

    Kyle Anderson to the Warriors on a sign-and-trade

    Kyle Anderson is joining the Golden State Warriors on a three-year, $27 million deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Anderson averaged 6.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game last season mostly off the bench.

  • Ryan Young

    Jonathan Isaac reaches extension with Magic

    Jonathan Isaac has a new deal in Orlando. The Magic agreed to a new five-year, $84 million contract renegotiation and extension with their big man on Tuesday afternoon. Isaac averaged 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds mostly off the bench last season, his second year back after missing two campaigns with a torn ACL.

  • Jason Owens

    Xavier Tillman returning to Celtics after contributing to title run

    After joining the Celtics for their run to the NBA championship, Xavier Tillman is staying in Boston.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Tillman has agreed to a two-year deal with the Celtics. Terms were not reported.

    Tillman joined the Celtics via a midseason trade from the Memphis Grizzlies and averaged four points and 2.7 rebounds per game down the regular-season stretch in Boston. He then made eight playoff appearances during Boston's title run, including two in the Finals after the injury to Kristaps Porzingis. He'll return as a role player in Boston's quest to repeat.

  • Ryan Young

    Moe Wagner returning to Orlando

    Moe Wagner isn't going anywhere. The Magic reached a two-year, $22 million deal with their center on Tuesday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Wagner averaged nearly 11 points and 4.3 rebounds per game off the bench last season, his third full campaign with the franchise.

  • Jason Owens

    Former No. 2 pick James Wiseman signs with Pacers

    James Wiseman, the former No. 2 overall pick by the Golden State Warriors, has agreed to a two-year contract with the Indiana Pacers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Terms of the deal weren't initially reported.

    A 7-foot center, Wiseman averaged 7.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 63 games with the Detroit Pistons last season. He spent 57 of those games coming off the bench after failing to secure a starting spot in Detroit. The Pistons acquired Wiseman from the Warriors via a midseason trade in the 2022-23 season.

    Wiseman, 23, is now with his third NBA team in four years after being selected near the top of the 2020 draft.

  • Dan Devine

    Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers reportedly agree to 3-year, $150.3M max extension

    After taking care of their first order of business by hiring Kenny Atkinson to be their new head coach, the Cavaliers have now checked the most important item off their summer to-do list, agreeing to terms with Donovan Mitchell on a new three year, $150.5 million maximum contract extension, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    So why not a four-year extension worth over $200 million? It appears that this deal is structured to give all parties what they really want. According to Woj, this deal gives the Cavs "the stability of their franchise player under contract beyond next season." For Mitchell, he is now on the "fast-path to the 10-year service criteria allowing him to pursue a 5-year, $380M-plus extension in 2027."

    Boston, MA - May 9: Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell reacts after making a 3-point basket to end the third quarter. (Photo by Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
    Donovan Mitchell reacts after making a 3-pointer against the Boston Celtics. (Photo by Danielle Parhizkaran/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

    Since landing in Northeast Ohio in September 2022, Mitchell has played the best basketball of his seven-year career, averaging 27.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game across two seasons in Cleveland. He led the Cavs to consecutive postseason appearances, including the franchise’s first playoff series win since LeBron James left for Los Angeles — and its first series win without James since 1993 — with a first-round victory over the Orlando Magic back in April.

    Read the full story here.

  • Ryan Young

    Mo Bamba to the Clippers

    Mo Bamba is swapping with Paul George. Bamba is headed to the Clippers on a new one-year deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 7-footer averaged 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds largely off the bench last season with the 76ers while playing 13 minutes per game.

  • Ryan Young

    Warriors say goodbye to Klay

    The Warriors just put out a statement about Klay Thompson's departure that included the promise of eventually retiring his jersey at Chase Center.

  • Jason Owens

    The Clippers add another piece in the wake of losing Paul George. This time it's veteran point guard Kris Dunn, according to TNT's Chris Haynes. Terms of the deal weren't initially reported.

    Dunn averaged 5.4 points, 3.8 assists, 2.9 rebounds and on steal in 66 games with the Utah Jazz last season, 32 of them starts.

  • Jason Owens

    The Magic keep one of their own with a two-year, $14 million deal with guard Gary Harris.

    Harris, 29, averaged 6.9 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 31% on 3.1 3-point attempts per game last season. He made 27 starts in 54 games played.

  • Ryan Young

    Mavericks send Warriors picks in Klay Thompson deal

    The deal to send Klay Thompson to the Mavericks is reportedly done. In return, the Warriors received a 2025 and a 2031 second-round pick from Dallas.

  • Ryan Young

    Collin Gillespie to the Spurs organization

    After spending last season with the Nuggets, Collin Gillespie is headed to the Spurs on a two-way deal. He's the latest former Villanova star to land a new deal in the league, but it remarkably wasn't with the Knicks.

  • Jake Fischer

    Magic working to extend center Jonathan Isaac

    With Orlando having found a new three-year agreement with big man Goga Bitdaze, the Magic are working to renegotiate and extend the contract of versatile defensive center Jonathan Isaac, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

  • Ryan Young

    Magic bringing back Bitadze

    The Orlando Magic are bringing back Goga Bitadze this fall. The Georgian center averaged five points and 4.6 rebounds per game with the franchise as a part-time starter last season, his first full campaign with the team.

  • Ryan Young

    Jayson Tatum inks richest contract in NBA history

    After leading the Celtics to a championship, Jayson Tatum secured the richest contract in NBA history on Monday afternoon. Tatum agreed to a supermax extension worth an estimated $315 million over five years, according to multiple reports. He'll now be with the Celtics through the 2029-30 season.

    Click the photo to read more about Tatum's new deal:

    Boston, MA - June 21: Boston Celtics SF Jayson Tatum celebrates during a duck boat parade to celebrate the 18th Boston Celtics NBA championship. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
    Click the photo to read more about Jayson Tatum's new contract extension with the Celtics. (Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
  • Ryan Young

    Aaron Holiday staying with the Rockets

    Aaron Holiday is staying in Houston. Holiday agreed to a two-year, $10 million deal to return to the Rockets on Monday afternoon, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. He averaged 6.6 points, 1.8 assists and 1.6 rebounds off the bench for the team last season.

  • De'Anthony Melton to sign 1-year, $12.8 million deal with Warriors

    Guard De'Anthony Melton has agreed to a one-year, $12.8 million contract with the Golden State Warriors, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

    Melton averaged 11.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 36% on 3-pointers for the Philadelphia 76ers last season. He was limited to 38 games due to a back injury, starting 33 games. Presumably, Melton will help fill the void left by Klay Thompson signing with the Dallas Mavericks.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Klay Thompson agrees to deal with Mavericks

    Klay Thompson is headed to the Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors had reportedly agreed to a three-year, $50 million contract with a player option that would involve a sign-and-trade between Dallas, Golden State and at least one other team. Thompson, one of the great shooters in NBA history, is a career 41.3% shooter from 3-point range.

  • Jason Owens

    Free agent wing Nicolas Batum is joining the Los Angeles Clippers, marking another move in an eventful free agency for the franchise.

    Per ESPN's Wojnarowksi, the deal is for two years and $9.6 million.

    Batum joins the Clippers from the Philadelphia 76ers hours after former Clipper All-Star Paul George agreed to terms with the 76ers. The Clippers have also agreed to terms with James Harden, Derrick Jones Jr. and Kevin Porter Jr. since free agency opened Sunday evening, none of whom project to compensate for the loss of George.

  • DeMar DeRozan will not re-sign with Bulls: Report

    DeMar DeRozan will move on from the Chicago Bulls after three seasons, according to the Chicago Sun-Times' Joe Cowley. The 15-year veteran made the decision after the Bulls acquired Josh Giddey in a trade for Alex Caruso.

    The Los Angeles Lakers are reported to be interested in DeRozan, but his market is shrinking with the Philadelphia 76ers signing Paul George, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope going to the Orlando Magic and Derrick Jones Jr. signing with Los Angeles Clippers.

    DeRozan averaged 25.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game and shot 34% on 3-pointers during his three seasons in Chicago. He has also played for the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs.

  • Derrick White agrees to 4-year, $125.9M extension with Boston: Report

    Derrick White’s summer was already going pretty well. It just got a hell of a lot better.

    Fresh off playing a pivotal role throughout the Celtics’ run to the 2023-24 NBA championship, White has agreed to a four-year, $125.9 contract extension that will keep him in Boston, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The re-up represents a significant leap over the four-year, $70 million deal that White signed as an extension of his rookie-scale contract back in 2020 and includes a player option.

    The 6-foot-4 combo guard has become one of the NBA’s most consistent and disruptive perimeter stoppers, earning All-Defensive Second Team nods in each of the last two seasons for his work as the kind of high-motor playmaker willing to sacrifice his smile to secure a loose ball if it gets him one step closer to a win. He’s frequently lauded as the best shot-blocking guard the game’s seen since Dwyane Wade, and for good reason: No other backcourt player has tallied anything close to White’s 163 blocks over the past two seasons, which is more than all but 17 players at any position.

    Please check out the full story here.

  • Jake Fischer

    Spurs targeting Nic Batum?

    Having already signed future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul, another veteran the Spurs are targeting in free agency is French forward Nic Batum, sources said, who would join countryman Victor Wembanyama.

    Batum, 35, averaged 25.9 minutes for Philadelphia last season.

  • Delon Wright agrees to 1-year deal with Bucks

    Guard Delon Wright is leaving the Miami Heat to join the Milwaukee Bucks, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Last season, he averaged 5.4 points and 2.6 assists while shooting 37% on 3s.

    The Bucks will be Wright's ninth NBA team. In addition to the Heat, he's played for the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards during his nine previous seasons

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Sean Leahy

    After spending parts of six seasons with the the Philadelphia 76ers, Tobias Harris is moving on.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the soon-to-be 32-year-old forward is joining the Detroit Pistons on a two-year, $52 million contract. Harris played 70 games last season and averaged 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists in nearly 34 minutes per night.

    Harris had an up-and-down final season with the 76ers, most notably in the playoffs when he put up 19 points in the team's Game 5 win against the New York Knicks in the playoffs only to follow that up with a scoreless Game 6 in over 29 minutes.

  • Liz Roscher

    Big changes are coming for the Knicks. Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Isaiah Hartenstein is leaving New York to take a three-year, $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

    Hartenstein is viewed as one of the top available centers, following a breakout campaign this season that saw him average 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks in a career-high 25.3 minutes per game for the Knicks. He's one of just five NBA players to total more than 80 blocks and 80 steals this past season.

    Hartenstein didn't begin the year as a starter, but the Knicks compounding injuries gave him the opportunity. Mitchell Robinson fractured his ankle in mid-December, and Hartenstein took over for essentially the rest of the season.

    Full story here.

  • Sean Leahy

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that center Jalen Smith is joining the Chicago Bulls on a three-year, $27 million deal.

    Smith, 24, spent parts of the last three seasons with the Indiana Pacers. In 61 games last season he averaged 9.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists in a little over 17 minutes per game.

    Smith declined his $5.4 million player option, making him an unrestricted free agent. He served as Myles Turner's backup and was second behind Isaiah Jackson in with a 59.2% shooting percentage. He also led the Pacers in 3-point shooting at 42.4%.

  • Sean Leahy

    The Thunder kept busy after signing Aaron Wiggins to a new deal by keeping Isaiah Joe on board with a new four-year, $48 million contract, according to The Athetic's Shams Charania.

    Like Wiggins, Joe's $2.1 million team option was declined but both sides were open to working out a new deal.

    Joe, who joined the Thunder in 2022 after being waived by the Philadelphia 76ers, averaged 8.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 78 games in 2023-24. He shot a career-bests from three-point range (41.6%) and from the floor (45.8%).

  • Sean Leahy

    Aaron Wiggins is staying with the Oklahoma City Thunder after the two sides agreed to a five-year, $47 million deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Wiggins' $2 million team option was declined by the Thunder but the interest was there to work out a new dela.

    Wiggins, 25, averaged 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 78 games in 2023-24. He shot 56% from the floor and 49% from three-point range, as well as 79% from the free-throw line.

  • Ben Rohrbach

    2024 NBA free agency: Tyrese Maxey, Sixers agree to 5-year, $204M max contract

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2024 in New York City. The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the New York Knicks 112-106 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Tyrese Maxey is staying put. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

    As expected, Joel Embiid's NBA All-Star playing partner is not leaving the Philadelphia 76ers.

    Restricted free-agent guard Tyrese Maxey agreed to a five-year, $204 million contract with the Sixers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The 23-year-old is signed through the 2028-29 season, joining newest 76er Paul George as Philadelphia is retooled with a new Big 3 to challenge the Boston Celtics in the Eastern conference.

    Maxey averaged career highs of 25.9 points (45/37/87 shooting splits), 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game this past season, capturing Most Improved Player honors and making his first All-Star appearance.

    Full story here.

  • Jason Owens

    Paul George agrees to maximum four-year, $212M contract to join 76ers

    Paul George has agreed to a maximum four-year, $212 million contract to join the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported early Monday.

    George joins a 76ers team featuring seven-time All-Star and 2023 MVP Joel Embiid and All-Star point guard Tyrese Maxey, the reigning NBA Most Improved Player. The addition of George resets the balance of power in the Eastern Conference, where the 76ers seek to join the champion Boston Celtics as contenders for the NBA title.

    Details of the deal can be found here.

  • Jason Owens

    On an eventful first day of free agency in Los Angeles, the Clippers have agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract with former Dallas Mavericks forward Derrick Jones Jr., The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

    News of the deal broke Sunday shortly after the Clippers announced that nine-time All-Star Paul George would not return to the team after the two sides failed to reach a new deal. The Clippers earlier Sunday reportedly did agree on a two-year, $70 million contract with James Harden and another with Kevin Porter Jr., who will make his return to the NBA after a season away following domestic assault charges.

    Jones, 27, obviously won't fill the void left behind by Paul, a high-end two-way player who's made six All-NBA teams. He does provide the Clippers with an athletic wing defender who can play either forward position and attack the basket with the ball in his hands.

    In 76 games including 66 starts last season, Jones averaged 8.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, one assist, 0.7 blocks and 0.7 steals per game. He shot 48.3% from the floor and a career-high 34.3% on 3.1 3-point attempts per game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Naji Marshall to sign three-year, $27 million deal with Mavericks

  • Mason Plumlee agrees to 1-year deal with Phoenix Suns

    Center Mason Plumlee is joining the Phoenix Suns after agreeing to a one-year deal, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Plumlee played the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging six points and 5.7 rebounds per game. In 11 NBA seasons, the 6-foot-10 center has averaged 8.4 points and 6.8 points, also playing for the Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Jonas Valanciunas is heading to Washington

    After three seasons in New Orleans, Jonas Valanciunas is set to sign a three-year, $30 million deal with the Wizards, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

  • Jason Owens

    Chris Paul agrees to deal with Spurs after release from Warriors

    Chris Paul is signing a deal with the San Antonio Spurs after his Sunday release by the Golden State Warriors, according to multiple reports.

    The Golden State Warriors are waiving point guard Chris Paul ahead of the start of free agency, according to multiple reports.

    Golden State waived Paul ahead of a Sunday deadline that would have guaranteed his contract for $30 million next season. The Warriors reportedly sought trade suitors for Paul ahead of Sunday's deadline and released him after failing to secure a partner. Now Paul is joining the Spurs.

    Read the full story here.

  • Jason Owens

    Clippers release statement on Paul George leaving LA

    It's not clear yet where Paul George will play next season. But it is clear where he won't.

    The Los Angeles Clippers released a statement Sunday evening announcing that George has informed them that he will play for another team.

    Read the full story here.

  • Ben Rohrbach

    Cade Cunningham, Pistons agree to max contract extension: Report

    The Detroit Pistons are fully committed to the Cade Cunningham business.

    The 22-year-old former No. 1 overall draft selection agreed to a five-year, $226 million maximum contract extension with the Pistons, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. The deal could be worth an additional $44 million if Cunningham makes an All-NBA team during the 2024-25 campaign.

    Cunningham averaged 22.7 points (on 45/36/87 shooting splits), 7.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game over over 62 appearances this past season, cementing himself as Detroit's best player. The Pistons, however, finished 14-68, owners of the league's worst record for the second straight season.

    Read the full story here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    76ers the frontrunners for Paul George?

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Kentavious Caldwell-Pope headed to Orlando

    After two seasons in Denver, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will sign a three-year, $66 million deal with the Orlando Magic, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt.

  • Jason Owens

    Kevin Porter Jr. agrees to deal with Los Angeles Clippers

    Kevin Porter Jr. is reportedly returning to the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers months after he reached a plea deal in a domestic assault case.

    Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, Porter has agreed to a two-year contract with the Clippers at the Sunday start of NBA free agency negotiations. A first-round pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2019 draft, Porter played two seasons with the Houston Rockets after his rookie campaign in Cleveland.

    Porter was arrested on domestic assault charges last summer for an alleged incident involving his girlfriend. The Rockets then traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who immediately waived him. Once a promising member of Houston's young core, Porter did not play in the NBA last season.

    Porter pleaded guilty in January to misdemeanor assault and harassment in a deal that kept him out of jail. Prosecutors had accused Porter of leaving his girlfriend bloodied with a deep cut on her face, an account that she has since denied.

    He recently played basketball in Greece and is back in the NBA after a one-year hiatus.

    Read more here.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Andre Drummond to 76ers

    Andre Drummond is signing a two-year, $10 million deal with Philadelphia, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Drummond spent the last two seasons with the Chicago Bulls.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Neemias Queta staying with Celtics

  • Bulls offered Zach LaVine for Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul, but Warriors said no: Report

    Prior to waiving Chris Paul, the Golden State Warriors received a trade proposal from the Chicago Bulls offering Zach LaVine for Paul and Andrew Wiggins. However, the Warriors weren't interested, according to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes.

    LaVine is owed $93 million over the next two seasons and the Bulls are looking to shed that obligation to create salary cap room.

  • Jake Fischer

    Russell Westbrook on the move?

    Russell Westbrook opted into his $4 million for this 2024-25 season, and now the Clippers are working to find a trade for Westbrook, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The Nuggets have already considered avenues to add Westbrook, sources said.

  • Nicolas Batum not returning to Philadelphia 76ers

    Forward Nicolas Batum will not return to the Philadelphia 76ers. It was likely the Sixers wouldn't re-sign the 16-year veteran among several other players if they add a high-priced wing in free agency.

    Last season, Batum averaged 5.5 points and 4.2 rebounds, while shooting 40% on 3s in 178 attempts.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Klay Thompson's suitors early in free agency

    According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Klay Thompson plans to have discussions with the Mavericks, Lakers, Clippers and 76ers.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Kevin Love finalizing 2-year, $8 million deal to return to Miami

