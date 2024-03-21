Advertisement
March Madness scores, games, updates: Follow Thursday's NCAA tournament action live

Yahoo Sports Staff

It’s officially March Madness time. After First Four games on Tuesday and Wednesday, the first full day of the NCAA tournament kicks off on Thursday with 16 men’s games spread out over 12 hours.

Here’s how Thursday’s schedule will unfold:

Thursday afternoon

No. 9 Michigan State 69, No. 8 Mississippi State 51

No. 11 Duquesne 71, No. 6 BYU 67

No. 3 Creighton 77, No. 14 Akron 60

No. 2 Arizona 85, No. 15 Long Beach State 65

2:45 p.m. — No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Wagner (CBS)

3:10 p.m. — No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State (TruTV)

4 p.m. — No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon (TNT)

4:30 p.m. — No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada (TBS)

Thursday evening

6:50 p.m. — No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Colorado State (TNT)

7:10 p.m. — No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland (CBS)

7:25 p.m. — No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese (TBS)

7:35 p.m. — No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State (TruTV)

9:20 p.m. — No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s (TNT)

9:40 p.m. — No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State (CBS)

9:55 p.m. — No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford (TBS)

10:05 p.m. — No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake (TruTV)

    Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Tar Heels have pulled away. Armando Bacot is leading the way with 18 points and 14 boards.

  • Jeff Eisenberg

    If it's up to Dan Monson, Long Beach State's 85-65 loss to Arizona will not be his final game as a head coach. Monson, 62, told me earlier this week that he hopes coach somewhere next season, that he's not ready to sit on the couch without a team to lead.

    "I really want to coach," he said. "This has rejuvenated me."

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Arizona 85, Long Beach State 65

    The Wildcats shook off a sluggish start and pulled away for an easy first-round win. Dan Monson's time at The Beach has come to an end.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Morehead is 5 of 9 from 3-point range so far, a big reason the 14 seed is leading 3rd-seeded Illinois early:

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Oh, hello Morehead State 👀

    Up early on the Big Ten tournament champion Illini

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    North Carolina, the first 1 seed to play today, is looking good at the half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Arizona looking good against Long Beach State. The dream may be over for Dan Monson and the Beach.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Creighton 77, Akron 60

    Ryan Kalkbrenner drops 23 points to lead No. 3 seed Creighton to a comfortable first-round win over No. 14 Akron.

  • Jeff Eisenberg
  • Jeff Eisenberg

    LeBron James once again voiced his support for his former high school coach after Duquesne's first-round upset over sixth-seeded BYU.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Final: Duquesne 71, BYU 67

    We have our first upset of the tournament! (Michigan State was favored earlier.)

  • Jeff Eisenberg

    Duke will be without a key player in the NCAA tournament.

    Jon Scheyer announced Thursday that freshman Caleb Foster is out for the rest of the season as a result of a stress fracture in his right ankle.

    Foster started 15 games for Duke this season and averaged 7.7 points. The Blue Devils open NCAA tournament play against 13th-seeded Vermont on Friday.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Duquesne-BYU is coming down to the wire.

  • Jeff Eisenberg

    Twenty-five years ago, then-Gonzaga coach Dan Monson received a call from a junior-college coach he knew.

    “I’ve got this great kid who’s finishing up playing overseas,” Monson recalls Walla Walla Community College coach Jeff Reinland telling him. “He needs a graduate assistant spot.”

    Monson hired Tommy Lloyd on Reinland’s recommendation. Then Monson left Gonzaga to become Minnesota’s next coach soon afterward.

    Two weeks later, Monson received a call from his former assistant Mark Few.

    “Did you promise that Tommy guy a grad assistant’s job?” Few asked. “What job is he? He’s just hanging around here.”

    Mar 20, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd addresses the media during the NCAA first round practice session at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    Mar 20, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd addresses the media during the NCAA first round practice session at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect / Reuters)

    That Tommy guy, of course, went on to become Few’s righthand man. He wasn’t just college basketball’s finest international recruiter. He was also a well-rounded coach who reeled in elite transfers and high school prospects and was instrumental in game planning and player development.

    Three years ago, Lloyd took over at Arizona, where he has won 86 games, captured two Pac-12 titles and claimed two conference tournament crowns. His Wildcats are facing Monson’s Long Beach State team today in a first-round NCAA tournament matchup that doubles as a full-circle moment.

    “Tommy has become one of the greatest minds in the game and a great coach,” Monson said.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Cougars have rallied back and made it a one-possession game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Spartans are close to wrapping up a win in the first game of the first round.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    FOUR GAMES AT ONCE!!!

  • Jeff Eisenberg

    If he's the superstitious type, A.J. Hoggard might want to start with his shorts on backwards Saturday too. Sparty is rolling against Mississippi State, up 16 with less than seven minutes to play.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The third game of the day is underway as No. 3 Creighton tips against No. 14 Akron.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Jeff Eisenberg

    This was more of a mugging than a chase-down block. Luckily for Mississippi State, Josh Hubbard appears to be OK and has checked back into the game.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Jeff Eisenberg

    Not many teams have their leading scorer and top NBA prospect coming off the bench, but Jaxson Robinson is both those for BYU. He has 13 of the Cougars' first 20 points, keeping his team in the game against Duquesne and keeping folks who picked BYU in their survivor pools afloat.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The Cougars took a brief lead (their first of the game) before the Dukes went on a run.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Duquesne and BYU have also tipped and the Dukes have an early lead. Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot has an incredible story as LeBron James' high school coach.

    Read all about it here in a story by Dan Wetzel.

    Click the photo above to read the story. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Click the photo above to read the story. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
  • Jeff Eisenberg

    Three games I'm looking forward to the most today as the men's tourney tips off in earnest:

    1. Gonzaga (5) vs. McNeese State (12), 7:25 p.m. (TBS)

    The fighting Will Wades are a scary draw for a Gonzaga team that is trying to extend the program's Sweet 16 streak to a national-best nine in a row.

    2. Kansas (4) vs. Samford (13), 9:55 p.m. (TBS)

    An already thin Kansas team won't have injured All-American Kevin McCullar. Can Bucky Ball take advantage with its unique full-court press?

    3. Arizona (2) vs. Long Beach State (15), 2 p.m. (TBS)

    Ten days ago, Dan Monson lost his job. Today, he leads Long Beach State in the NCAA tournament against an Arizona team that lost a year ago in a 2-15 matchup.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Michigan State is up double-digits early. The Spartans are finding open looks and hitting from deep.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Good morning folks and welcome to our NCAA tournament Day 1 live tracker! Michigan State and Mississippi State will tip off the first round in 15 minutes.