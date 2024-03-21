March Madness scores, games, updates: Follow Thursday's NCAA tournament action live

Twenty-five years ago, then-Gonzaga coach Dan Monson received a call from a junior-college coach he knew.

“I’ve got this great kid who’s finishing up playing overseas,” Monson recalls Walla Walla Community College coach Jeff Reinland telling him. “He needs a graduate assistant spot.”

Monson hired Tommy Lloyd on Reinland’s recommendation. Then Monson left Gonzaga to become Minnesota’s next coach soon afterward.

Two weeks later, Monson received a call from his former assistant Mark Few.

“Did you promise that Tommy guy a grad assistant’s job?” Few asked. “What job is he? He’s just hanging around here.”

Mar 20, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd addresses the media during the NCAA first round practice session at Delta Center.

That Tommy guy, of course, went on to become Few’s righthand man. He wasn’t just college basketball’s finest international recruiter. He was also a well-rounded coach who reeled in elite transfers and high school prospects and was instrumental in game planning and player development.

Three years ago, Lloyd took over at Arizona, where he has won 86 games, captured two Pac-12 titles and claimed two conference tournament crowns. His Wildcats are facing Monson’s Long Beach State team today in a first-round NCAA tournament matchup that doubles as a full-circle moment.

“Tommy has become one of the greatest minds in the game and a great coach,” Monson said.