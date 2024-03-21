Yahoo Sports Staff
March Madness scores, games, updates: Follow Thursday's NCAA tournament action live
It’s officially March Madness time. After First Four games on Tuesday and Wednesday, the first full day of the NCAA tournament kicks off on Thursday with 16 men’s games spread out over 12 hours.
Here’s how Thursday’s schedule will unfold:
Thursday afternoon
No. 9 Michigan State 69, No. 8 Mississippi State 51
No. 11 Duquesne 71, No. 6 BYU 67
No. 3 Creighton 77, No. 14 Akron 60
No. 2 Arizona 85, No. 15 Long Beach State 65
2:45 p.m. — No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Wagner (CBS)
3:10 p.m. — No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Morehead State (TruTV)
4 p.m. — No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 11 Oregon (TNT)
4:30 p.m. — No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Nevada (TBS)
Thursday evening
6:50 p.m. — No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Colorado State (TNT)
7:10 p.m. — No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland (CBS)
7:25 p.m. — No. 5 Gonzaga vs. No. 12 McNeese (TBS)
7:35 p.m. — No. 2 Iowa State vs. No. 15 South Dakota State (TruTV)
9:20 p.m. — No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s (TNT)
9:40 p.m. — No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State (CBS)
9:55 p.m. — No. 4 Kansas vs. No. 13 Samford (TBS)
10:05 p.m. — No. 7 Washington State vs. No. 10 Drake (TruTV)
The Tar Heels have pulled away. Armando Bacot is leading the way with 18 points and 14 boards.
NORTH CAROLINA RUNNING AWAY WITH IT 😤#MarchMadness @UNC_Basketball pic.twitter.com/PxXNCBdSp4
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2024
If it's up to Dan Monson, Long Beach State's 85-65 loss to Arizona will not be his final game as a head coach. Monson, 62, told me earlier this week that he hopes coach somewhere next season, that he's not ready to sit on the couch without a team to lead.
"I really want to coach," he said. "This has rejuvenated me."
Dan Monson exits with kisses. pic.twitter.com/lTUqDj9vzc
— Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) March 21, 2024
Final: Arizona 85, Long Beach State 65
The Wildcats shook off a sluggish start and pulled away for an easy first-round win. Dan Monson's time at The Beach has come to an end.
Morehead is 5 of 9 from 3-point range so far, a big reason the 14 seed is leading 3rd-seeded Illinois early:
Corner pocket three 😮💨#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/o2FujCgZ3r
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2024
Oh, hello Morehead State 👀
Up early on the Big Ten tournament champion Illini
dain dainja crossover into a layup pic.twitter.com/FMFsrlKapl
— ◇ (@2MANYBRIDGES) March 21, 2024
North Carolina, the first 1 seed to play today, is looking good at the half.
Armando Bacot MUSCLES one in 💪#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/FoXDMQ5bOV
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2024
Arizona looking good against Long Beach State. The dream may be over for Dan Monson and the Beach.
The Wildcats are rolling 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RLZfdRjNkU
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 21, 2024
Final: Creighton 77, Akron 60
Ryan Kalkbrenner drops 23 points to lead No. 3 seed Creighton to a comfortable first-round win over No. 14 Akron.
Ryan Kalkbrenner and @bluejaymbb are starting to build a chasm pic.twitter.com/5fFWTDbLoT
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 21, 2024
"They just don't want me to retire I guess! I'm trying to get to the promised land and they're making me keep coaching!"
–@DuqMBB HC Keith Dambrot pic.twitter.com/yVGvN5cok7
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 21, 2024
LeBron James once again voiced his support for his former high school coach after Duquesne's first-round upset over sixth-seeded BYU.
AYYYYYYYEEEEE!!! First tournament win in 55 years! @CoachDambrot 🐐 @DuqMBB 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾. Keep it going
— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2024
After only TWO games, just 16.3% of brackets are still perfect 😳 pic.twitter.com/UvDysB1VyP
— Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) March 21, 2024
Final: Duquesne 71, BYU 67
We have our first upset of the tournament! (Michigan State was favored earlier.)
"KEITH DAMBROT'S COACHING CAREER WILL CONTINUE" 🔥
(11) DUQUESNE PROVIDES THE MADNESS WITH AN UPSET OVER (6) BYU! #MarchMadness @DuqMBB pic.twitter.com/1toECOakWH
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2024
Duke will be without a key player in the NCAA tournament.
Jon Scheyer announced Thursday that freshman Caleb Foster is out for the rest of the season as a result of a stress fracture in his right ankle.
Coach Scheyer announced @iamcalebfoster is out for season with a stress fracture (ankle). Thoughts with our guy Caleb.
— Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 21, 2024
Foster started 15 games for Duke this season and averaged 7.7 points. The Blue Devils open NCAA tournament play against 13th-seeded Vermont on Friday.
Duquesne-BYU is coming down to the wire.
60 all with 1:45 to play 👀 pic.twitter.com/MM84yHUHSI
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 21, 2024
Twenty-five years ago, then-Gonzaga coach Dan Monson received a call from a junior-college coach he knew.
“I’ve got this great kid who’s finishing up playing overseas,” Monson recalls Walla Walla Community College coach Jeff Reinland telling him. “He needs a graduate assistant spot.”
Monson hired Tommy Lloyd on Reinland’s recommendation. Then Monson left Gonzaga to become Minnesota’s next coach soon afterward.
Two weeks later, Monson received a call from his former assistant Mark Few.
“Did you promise that Tommy guy a grad assistant’s job?” Few asked. “What job is he? He’s just hanging around here.”
That Tommy guy, of course, went on to become Few’s righthand man. He wasn’t just college basketball’s finest international recruiter. He was also a well-rounded coach who reeled in elite transfers and high school prospects and was instrumental in game planning and player development.
Three years ago, Lloyd took over at Arizona, where he has won 86 games, captured two Pac-12 titles and claimed two conference tournament crowns. His Wildcats are facing Monson’s Long Beach State team today in a first-round NCAA tournament matchup that doubles as a full-circle moment.
“Tommy has become one of the greatest minds in the game and a great coach,” Monson said.
The Cougars have rallied back and made it a one-possession game.
.@BYUMBB for 3️⃣ has the bench LOVING it pic.twitter.com/Zyjkfoh30k
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 21, 2024
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Are you still perfect after one game? 😅 pic.twitter.com/LvNhjMglwb
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 21, 2024
.@MSU_Basketball kicks off the tournament with a W over Mississippi State in the west region 🍿 pic.twitter.com/AYFmgwmtOM
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 21, 2024
The Spartans are close to wrapping up a win in the first game of the first round.
What can't Jaden Akins do?!
"He's having a game here in [the First Round]." pic.twitter.com/VySiIUFrmZ
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 21, 2024
Things are heating up 👀 pic.twitter.com/NAYgQ9UyoS
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 21, 2024
FOUR GAMES AT ONCE!!!
If he's the superstitious type, A.J. Hoggard might want to start with his shorts on backwards Saturday too. Sparty is rolling against Mississippi State, up 16 with less than seven minutes to play.
Michigan State's A.J. Hoggard beginning the tournament's 1st game with his shorts on backwards is the perfect start to March Madness. 🧐
No notes. pic.twitter.com/Ns4ag9jcAh
— College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) March 21, 2024
AKINS UP HIGH AND DOWN HARD 😤@MSU_BASKETBALL pic.twitter.com/oZPLhIkj5V
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 21, 2024
UPSET WATCH: 11th-seeded Duquesne up at half over 6th-seeded BYU 👀
Can the Dukes pull off the win in their first tourney appearance since 1977? pic.twitter.com/Yq1OJ74il2
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 21, 2024
The third game of the day is underway as No. 3 Creighton tips against No. 14 Akron.
Michigan State's Jaden Akins with the NASTY chasedown block 🙅♂️
(via @TSN_Sports)
pic.twitter.com/SYSd5HAxtP
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 21, 2024
This was more of a mugging than a chase-down block. Luckily for Mississippi State, Josh Hubbard appears to be OK and has checked back into the game.
Jaden Akins incredible chase-down block! pic.twitter.com/t7QI46B87I
— Aram Cannuscio (@AC__Hoops) March 21, 2024
Jakub Necas says NO🚫 (via @bleacherreport) #MarchMadness #MarchMadnessOnMax pic.twitter.com/lH3sYdILym
— Sports on Max (@SportsonMax) March 21, 2024
When you only make the tournament every 47 years, you better make it count. Duquesne is making it count so far.
— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 21, 2024
Not many teams have their leading scorer and top NBA prospect coming off the bench, but Jaxson Robinson is both those for BYU. He has 13 of the Cougars' first 20 points, keeping his team in the game against Duquesne and keeping folks who picked BYU in their survivor pools afloat.
The Cougars took a brief lead (their first of the game) before the Dukes went on a run.
BYU takes its first lead of the day!#MarchMadness @BYUMBB pic.twitter.com/XUHflhA9JI
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2024
Malik Hall beats the buzzer to give the Spartans a 7-point lead at the break 🙌#MarchMadness @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/q4sZAAlJOc
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2024
DIXON 🤯 @DuqMBB pic.twitter.com/DEfnYaAp3r
— CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 21, 2024
Duquesne and BYU have also tipped and the Dukes have an early lead. Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot has an incredible story as LeBron James' high school coach.
Three games I'm looking forward to the most today as the men's tourney tips off in earnest:
1. Gonzaga (5) vs. McNeese State (12), 7:25 p.m. (TBS)
The fighting Will Wades are a scary draw for a Gonzaga team that is trying to extend the program's Sweet 16 streak to a national-best nine in a row.
2. Kansas (4) vs. Samford (13), 9:55 p.m. (TBS)
An already thin Kansas team won't have injured All-American Kevin McCullar. Can Bucky Ball take advantage with its unique full-court press?
3. Arizona (2) vs. Long Beach State (15), 2 p.m. (TBS)
Ten days ago, Dan Monson lost his job. Today, he leads Long Beach State in the NCAA tournament against an Arizona team that lost a year ago in a 2-15 matchup.
Picking first round matchups strictly off mascots 😂@krystenpeek | @DGreen_14 | @jasonfitz pic.twitter.com/G6M1dMQ9Ww
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 21, 2024
Michigan State is up double-digits early. The Spartans are finding open looks and hitting from deep.
Tyson Walker is FEELING IT 🔥#MarchMadness @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/mBqg9kvpQd
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2024
We're underway! #MarchMadness
📺: https://t.co/qNCGUkxHwC pic.twitter.com/Gj0NC6eSfC
— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 21, 2024
I love this 1-64 ranking by @JeffEisenberg ... except the Duke ranking and "fringe" description 🥴https://t.co/ePrT2ru0PZ
— Ryan Spoon (@ryanspoon) March 21, 2024
Good morning folks and welcome to our NCAA tournament Day 1 live tracker! Michigan State and Mississippi State will tip off the first round in 15 minutes.