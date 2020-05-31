LeBron James takes to Twitter amid protests: 'Why doesn't America love us'

LeBron James continued to speak about the death of George Floyd and the protests that have sprung up around the world over the weekend.

James took to Twitter in the early Sunday morning hours as protests continued in cities large and small across the United States.

“Why Doesn’t America Love US!!!!!????TOO,” James wrote with two hashtags and emojis.

James continues speaking out

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James continues to speak on Twitter as protests continue around the country. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has been using his platform over the last week to draw attention to the death of Floyd and its aftermath.

Floyd, a black man, died while in police custody in Minneapolis. Video shows Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, holding him down for more than eight minutes by putting his knee on Floyd’s neck. Chauvin was released from the department and later charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

James initially shared on Instagram a photo of the incident next to a photo of Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem.

“Do you understand NOW!!??!!??” he wrote.

He’s also used his accounts to share words from others and share why it all matters and why it is happening now. On Saturday, he shared a clip from Jimmy Kimmel on the comedian’s thoughts, the remarks of activist and rapper Killer Mike and a video shared by Ava DuVernay, who created, co-wrote and directed “When They See Us” on the Central Park Five.

Athletes become activists

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown drove down the east coast to Atlanta to lead a protest in his home city. Retired player Royce White also led a peaceful protest down the Minneapolis interstate.

Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey spoke out about his own experiences and worried if anything had changed from his childhood to today for his 8-year-old son.

Washington Mystics champion Natasha Cloud, who once had a media blackout after a game to only talk about social justice, penned an essay for The Players Tribune titled “Your Silence is a Knee on My Neck.”

