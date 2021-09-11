Cristiano Ronaldo scores two goals in first game back with Manchester United

It didn't take long for Cristiano Ronaldo to give Manchester United fans a case of déjà vu. For the 119th time in his career — but the first since he re-joined the club — Ronaldo scored a goal for Manchester United.

The goal came at the 45-minute mark during the team's game against Newcastle. Ronaldo played a ricochet off the goalie and tapped the ball into the net for an easy goal.

The goal gave Manchester United a 1-0 lead.

It didn't take long for Ronaldo to add his 120th career goal with Man U. With the game tied 1-1, Ronaldo once again gave his club the lead after getting past Newcastle's defense and shooting the ball between the goalie's legs.

Manchester United cruised from there, scoring two more goals — one by Bruno Fernandes and one by Jesse Lingard — to win the contest 4-1.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Manchester United

Ronaldo initially joined Manchester United for the 2003-04 season. Ronaldo remained with the team until the 2001-10 season, when he joined Real Madrid. During his time with Manchester United, Ronaldo emerged as one of the best players in the world. He scored 118 goals in his first stint with the club.

After leaving Real Madrid, Ronaldo joined Juventus. He played with the team for four seasons. Ronaldo reportedly asked to leave Juventus during the transfer window, opening the door for his return to Manchester United.