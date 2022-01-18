  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bam back, Butler gets triple-double, Heat top Raptors 104-99

TIM REYNOLDS
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MIAMI (AP) — The final rebound of the game fell into Jimmy Butler's hands just a moment or two before the final buzzer, and Bam Adebayo started celebrating for two reasons.

One, he knew Butler had just gotten a triple-double.

Two, the Miami Heat had just won his comeback game.

Tyler Herro scored 23 points, Adebayo scored 14 in his first game coming off a six-week absence following thumb surgery and the Miami Heat held off the Toronto Raptors 104-99 on Monday night.

“We’re just blessed to have a team like this," Adebayo said. “Everybody buys in. Everybody wants to compete. And everybody wants to get the job done."

Adebayo played 32 minutes, shooting 4 for 12 and grabbing nine rebounds.

“You can see his energy out there," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after his team pulled into a virtual tie with Chicago for first in the Eastern Conference. “He makes us different."

Butler finished with 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds — the last of those coming as time was expiring, when Fred VanVleet's 3-point try missed. It was Butler's ninth triple-double with the Heat, tying LeBron James for the most in team regular-season history.

Chris Boucher scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Toronto. VanVleet finished with 22, and Pascal Siakam added 18 points and 10 assists for the Raptors. Scottie Barnes scored 16 points, OG Anunoby scored 14 and former Heat forward Precious Achiuwa grabbed 15 rebounds for Toronto.

Siakam scored off a turnover with 1:48 left to get Toronto within 99-96, but PJ Tucker made a corner 3 with 20 seconds left — off Butler's 10th assist — to help Miami hold on.

Toronto basically used a six-man rotation, with those players getting between 34 and 42 minutes. The only other Raptor who got minutes was Justin Champagnie, who played 9:07 before leaving with a dislocated finger.

“We played as tough as we could,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “I didn’t see anything that was changing. We were battling from start to finish. ... That one could have went either way. It was a hell of an effort by our guys.”

The game was expected to be the first time that Heat guard Kyle Lowry faced the Raptors since leaving Toronto for Miami this past season. Lowry helped Toronto win the 2019 NBA title on his way to claiming to the unofficial moniker of GROAT — the Greatest Raptor Of All-Time.

Lowry missed the game for personal reasons.

“I wanted to see him, obviously,” Nurse said.

Lowry missed a pretty good one.

There were 22 lead changes and 10 ties in the first 35 minutes, putting the teams knotted at 75-75 late in the third. Herro scored the last five points of the third quarter, then had the first bucket of the fourth to put Miami up by seven.

The Heat wouldn’t trail again. Anunoby made a 3-pointer with 6:57 left to get Toronto within two, but Miami scored the next seven points in a span of 59 seconds — a basket by Adebayo, a corner 3 from Max Strus and a driving layup by Caleb Martin for a 98-89 lead.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Gary Trent Jr. (ankle) was listed as questionable and has been doing some on-court work but wound up missing his fifth consecutive game. ... Khem Birch, who broke his nose and needed surgery last week, is likely to miss about two weeks. ... Each of VanVleet’s first 10 shot attempts were 3-pointers. ... Toronto used a 17th starting lineup of the season. The Raptors have had only four lineups start at least four games.

Heat: Chicago, Brooklyn, Milwaukee and Philadelphia — the teams that started Monday closest to Miami in the East standings — all lost on Monday. ... Gabe Vincent scored 15 points for the Heat. ... Floyd Mayweather Jr., a regular at Heat games in recent years, sat courtside. ... The Heat are 3-5 on Mondays this season. They’re 25-11 on all other days. ... Adebayo wore a wrap to protect his repaired thumb. ... Lowry’s next game will be the 1,000th regular season appearance of his career.

SEE YOU SOON

Monday’s game was the first of three Heat-Raptors meetings in a span of 16 days. The teams play again in Miami on Jan. 29 and then the Heat visit Toronto — potentially Lowry’s first game back since his departure — on Feb. 1. It’s unclear if fans will be back at Raptors games by then; Miami also visits Toronto on April 3.

LINEUP CHANGES

With Adebayo back, it meant rookie center Omer Yurtseven was the odd man out in the Heat rotation. Yurtseven had averaged 11.6 points and 13.4 rebounds in his last 14 appearances, but didn't play on Monday. Yurtseven’s 14-game streak of double-digit rebounds is the second-longest in the NBA this season behind Utah’s Rudy Gobert, who entered Monday with an 18-game streak of at least 10 rebounds.

RAPTORS AT MIDPOINT

Monday marked Toronto’s 41st game of the season — meaning all 30 NBA teams have now reached the midway point of their planned 82-game campaigns. The Raptors (21-20) are over .500 at the halfway mark for the eighth time in the last nine seasons, the exception being last season. “There’s been a lot of positives,” Nurse said.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit Dallas on Wednesday.

Heat: Host Portland on Wednesday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Butler gets triple-double, Heat hold off Raptors 104-99

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 23 points, Jimmy Butler got a triple-double in the game's final moment and the Miami Heat held off the Toronto Raptors 104-99 on Monday night. Bam Adebayo, in his first game back after missing six weeks following thumb surgery, scored 14 points and made a pair of free throws with 8.5 seconds remaining. Butler finished with 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds — the last of those coming as time was expiring, when Fred VanVleet's 3-point try missed. “I'm just happy

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Grizzlies' Steven Adams carries Tony Bradley away from Ja Morant after altercation

    That's one great teammate.

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Make Their First Event Appearance Since Engagement

    On January 15, newly engaged couple Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made their first official appearance together post-ring exchange at the Dolce & Gabbana Men's F/W23 fashion show in Milan, Italy.

  • Christina Haack Dismisses Criticism Over Relationship with Josh Hall Moving 'Too Fast, Too Soon'

    "Too fast, too soon, too blah blah blah," Christina Haack posted on Instagram amid speculation that she married fiancé Josh Hall

  • McCollum returns, scores 16 points in Blazers' 98-88 win

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) CJ McCollum scored 16 points in his first game back from a collapsed lung, Jusuf Nurkic added 21 points and a season-best 22 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Orlando Magic 98-88 Monday night. McCollum missed 17 games over six weeks after being injured Dec. 4. ''I felt good because I had worked on my game,'' said McCollum, who was present for the birth of his first child while he was away from basketball.

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Show Off Matching Pedicures During Romantic Bath Together

    Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got engaged last week under a banyan tree in Puerto Rico

  • Booker 18 of 33 from field in Suns' MLK Day win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Booker had a season-high 48 points and the Phoenix Suns dominated the fourth quarter to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 121-107 Monday night for their fourth straight victory. Chris Paul added 15 points and 12 assists as Phoenix won its sixth straight on the road and fifth consecutive in San Antonio. Spurs center Jakob Poeltl had 23 points and 14 rebounds, and Dejounte Murray added 18 points. Booker was 18 for 33 from the field and 5 for 13 on 3-pointers in eclipsing his pr

  • Raptors, Heat meet for first time since Kyle Lowry deal

    The Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors, who made a major trade in August, will meet for the first time this season on Monday night in Miami. In that deal, Miami acquired veteran point guard Kyle Lowry, who ranks fifth in the NBA with 8.3 assists per game. The Raptors got veteran point guard Goran Dragic and young forward Precious Achiuwa in the trade.

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Buccaneers begin title defense by dominating Eagles as Jalen Hurts struggles

    The Bucs dominated start to finish. The Eagles will enter the offseason with a question mark at quarterback.

  • As NFL playoff expansion delivers more duds, careful what you wish for

    More football doesn't always mean more good football.

  • Bam Adebayo returns after missing last 22 games

    Wes Goldberg: Bam Adebayo will play tonight for the Miami Heat and is very excited after "a sleepless night," Erik Spoelstra says. "He's ready to go, we're ready to go, let's do it." Source: Twitter @wcgoldberg What's the buzz on Twitter? Brady Hawk ...

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Homan, Morris selected to represent Canada in mixed doubles curling at Beijing Olympics

    A waiting game many curlers and curling fans alike across Canada have been wanting to be over, has finally ended. Thursday morning, Curling Canada, with the assistance of Own the Podium and the Canadian Olympic Committee, announced Rachel Homan and John Morris as the mixed doubles team for Canada competing at the Beijing Olympics. The selection process became necessary when last month's Olympic trials in Manitoba were cancelled because of the threat of COVID-19. Homan, who skipped her four-perso

  • AP Was There: Jordan scores 63 in double OT loss to Celtics

    Michael Jordan scores 63 points in a 135-131 double-overtime playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Jordan broke records held by Elgin Baylor, Bob Cousy and Wilt Chamberlain. But Jordan couldn’t stop Boston from making its own bit of history. The Celtics tied a single-season league record of 33 consecutive home victories, including playoffs, set by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1949-50. Boston wound up sweeping the playoff series in three games. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story o

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • NHL unveils 2022 All-Star Game captains, rosters

    This year's NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas will feature the skills competition on February 4, followed by a four-team 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday.

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On