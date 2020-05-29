Athletes speak out in wake of riots, Trump tweets, arrest of CNN journalist

The death of George Floyd in police custody on Monday, and the video of a Minneapolis police officer putting his knee on Floyd’s neck for seven minutes while he yelled “I can’t breathe,” drove many athletes to speak out about their feelings regarding institutional racism and the effects of aggressive, brutal policing.

Floyd’s death spurred riots in Minneapolis, and on Friday morning CNN journalist Omar Jimenez was arrested along with his producer and cameraperson while covering the riots on live TV. With the riots spreading to several other cities and President Trump calling protesters “thugs” on Twitter, athletes are continuing to use their platform to educate people about how racism affects black people and people of color everywhere, and to show solidarity with those who experience that racism every day.

Police brutality is an act of terrorism — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) May 29, 2020

--Thugs dishonoring the memory of George Floyd? What you gonna do about the cops that made him a memory?! https://t.co/s1OMcqZnUF — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 29, 2020

I don’t feel free in the land of the free — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) May 29, 2020

We arresting reporters and not the cop? Okay https://t.co/2duHOR1WBZ — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 29, 2020

The guys you root for come from those same neighborhoods where police brutality is expected on a daily basis. Remember that during your tailgate. — Marcus Lattimore (@MarcusLattimore) May 29, 2020

The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights. — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) May 29, 2020

Uhhh how about showing some empathy for how the people feel...And locking up the men that killed that man without hesitation...And maybe acknowledging how completely fucked the situation is...Are you serious? https://t.co/tQMiaqVSqY — Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) May 29, 2020

“Very fine people” and “thugs”

We know what he meant — Jermon Bushrod (@j_bushrod7475) May 29, 2020

We are tired of hearing there are many good police officers that is an old wack excuse that is a slap in the face to black people! The good ones clearly are not helping the situation so they are equally a part of the problem. The police created this and now we are the thugs? ✊🏾 https://t.co/nSgm3X9cWE — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) May 29, 2020

Are you freaking kidding me?



State police in Minnesota arresting @CNN reporter @OmarJimenez while he’s on air



Meanwhile, the cop who murdered #GeorgeFloyd continues to walk free.



They arrested a @CNN reporter before the killers of #GeorgeFloyd



🤦🏻‍♂️ 🤦🏻‍♂️



pic.twitter.com/WFJYVEC15X — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) May 29, 2020

There has to be a shift in the way of thinking. Rational must outweigh irrational. Justice must outweigh injustice. Love must outweigh hate.



If you put yourself in someone else’s shoes and you don’t like how it feels-that’s when you know things need to change. — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) May 29, 2020

I’m siding with my brothers that deal, and continuously deal, with things I will never experience. The injustice is clear.. and so is the hate. It can no longer be explained away. If you’re still “explaining” it - check your heart and ask why. — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) May 29, 2020

