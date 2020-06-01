Athletes continue to not stick to sports after weekend of protests and violence

The death of George Floyd in police custody last week inspired protests and outbreaks of violence around the country over the weekend. In light of such important and consequential events, athletes aren’t sticking to sports. Some took part in protests, and others continued to use their platforms to call for the end of police brutality and start conversations about racism.

More and more athletes are starting to speak up, and even a few sports teams released powerful statements.

I want Tyler to be successful because he’s fun to watch. Now I see he’s also one that is willing to speak out on something he believes in. Good on you Tyler. You will receive both support and pushback. But I appreciate you, @tydillon, and others for speaking your mind. https://t.co/ee6RGf4lkd — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) June 1, 2020

On a Zoom with @Colts Coach Frank Reich just now. Here is his powerful opening statement: pic.twitter.com/62YldjrokR — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) June 1, 2020

George Floyd. Freddie Gray. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton. Tywanza Sanders. Clementa Pinckney. Walter Scott. Yvette Smith. I am speaking these names (and the endless list of others) out loud. I see you, I hear you. (1/3) — Asher Wojciechowski (@AsherWojo) May 30, 2020

“We must condemn and address the cause before we can appropriately address the broken reaction” — Trevor Rosenthal (@TrevRosenthal) May 31, 2020

If hating the KKK loses me fans, then I hope I lose them. — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) June 1, 2020

Last night, my son was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet while peacefully protesting for justice for George Floyd. His story is not unique. Countless others have also experienced this use of excessive police force while trying to have their voices heard. — Dale Murphy (@DaleMurphy3) June 1, 2020

National Basketball Coaches Association Membership Statement on the Death of George Floyd pic.twitter.com/Yc7QNpnVr5 — NBA Coaches Assoc. (@NBA_Coaches) June 1, 2020

From Mark Emmert, NCAA president:

The killing of George Floyd last week laid bare the continued existence of inequality and injustice in America. The college athletic community must be clear in our stand that it cannot be tolerated. As we look across our nation today we cannot ignore the impact of racial disparity, whether in those stricken by the coronavirus, by the lack of economic and educational opportunity, or by the injustices that cost Mr. Floyd his life.



Sport historically has been a catalyst for social change and through our leadership and the way we treat one another, each of us can continue to make a difference. We must, therefore, commit ourselves individually and collectively to examining what we can do to make our society more just and equal.



We have not done enough: we can do better.





