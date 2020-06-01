Athletes continue to not stick to sports after weekend of protests and violence

Liz Roscher
Yahoo Sports

The death of George Floyd in police custody last week inspired protests and outbreaks of violence around the country over the weekend. In light of such important and consequential events, athletes aren’t sticking to sports. Some took part in protests, and others continued to use their platforms to call for the end of police brutality and start conversations about racism.

More and more athletes are starting to speak up, and even a few sports teams released powerful statements.

From Mark Emmert, NCAA president:

The killing of George Floyd last week laid bare the continued existence of inequality and injustice in America. The college athletic community must be clear in our stand that it cannot be tolerated. As we look across our nation today we cannot ignore the impact of racial disparity, whether in those stricken by the coronavirus, by the lack of economic and educational opportunity, or by the injustices that cost Mr. Floyd his life.  

Sport historically has been a catalyst for social change and through our leadership and the way we treat one another, each of us can continue to make a difference. We must, therefore, commit ourselves individually and collectively to examining what we can do to make our society more just and equal.

We have not done enough: we can do better.


