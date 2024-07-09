Argentina vs Canada: Preview, predictions, lineups

The first Copa America 2024 semi-final is a group stage rematch between Argentina and Canada, and La Albiceleste could make their second consecutive Copa America final with a victory.

Argentina remain unbeaten at Copa America 2024 despite a late-game equalizer from Ecuador in the quarter-finals. Lionel Messi's failed panenka in the penalty shootout could have sent the reigning champions home, but Emiliano Martinez made two crucial saves that punched La Albiceleste's ticket to the semi-finals. Now, they must face Canada, a team they already defeated 2-0 in the Copa America group stage, on July 9.

Canada will need a better result against Argentina this time around if the CONCACAF team has any hope of making the final in their first ever Copa America appearance. The Reds have scored just two goals in their last six matches, but after their penalty shootout victory over Venezuela in the quarter-finals, they have a new sense of belief under Jesse Marsch.

Here's 90min's guide to Argentina vs Canada at Copa America 2024.

Argentina vs Canada H2H record

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Argentina vs Canada on TV and live stream

Argentina team news

It is no secret that Argentina looked lackluster at best against Ecuador in the quarter-finals. Lionel Scaloni made several changes to his traditional starting XI, and they did not pay off. Although the manager has everyone available, including Lionel Messi who recovered from a minor groin injury, expect Scaloni to revert to his winning XI that easily took down Jesse Marsch's squad in the group stage.

Argentina predicted lineup vs Canada

Argentina predicted lineup vs Canada (4-3-3): E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez

Canada team news

Canada will still be without Tajon Buchanan against Argentina; the Inter Milan man broke his tibia in training ahead of the quarter-finals. Jesse Marsch's decision to start Jacob Shaffelburg against Venezuela proved to be the correct one after the MLS player scored Canada's only goal. The manager also continued to bench Ismael Kone after the midfielder struggled in the first two matches of the competition.

Canada predicted lineup vs Argentina

Canada predicted lineup vs Argentina (4-2-3-1): Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Osorio, Eustaquio; Laryea, David, Shaffelburg; Larin

Argentina vs Canada score prediction

It is hard to go against Argentina, especially after they already comfortably defeated Canada in the group stage. No one expected Canada to get out of Group A, let alone make it to the semi-finals, but Jesse Marsch's squad will likely see their storybook run end against the reigning champions.