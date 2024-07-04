2024 Copa America: How to watch Venezuela-Canada quarterfinal match

The 2024 Copa America quarterfinal round continues Friday from Arlington, Texas with a matchup between Group B winner Venezuela and Canada.

Venezuela cruised through the group stage undefeated for the first time in its Copa America history. A 2-1 win in the opener against Ecuador preceded a 1-0 victory over Mexico - the squad's first victory against Mexico since 1982. La Vinotinto put a stamp on the group stage with an emphatic 3-0 win over Jamaica in Austin, Texas. Striker and vice-captain Salomón Rondón has led the way in the tournament with two goals and an assist.

Canada's making a splash in its first Copa America appearance. The squad played well in the first half against defending World Cup champions Argentina before allowing two goals in the second half in a 2-0 loss. They followed that with a 1-0 win over Peru and a 0-0 tie with Chile. Jonathan David scored the side's lone goal in the win over Peru.

This is just the third time these two teams have met in international play. The prior two matches were both draws: 2-2 on June 1, 2007 and 1-1 on May 29, 2010. The winner will face the winner of the Argentina-Ecuador matchup.

2024 Copa America: How to watch Venezuela vs. Canada

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

TV: FS1

Streaming: FoxSports, fuboTV

2024 Copa America: Quarterfinals schedule

Thursday, July 4

Argentina vs. Ecuador, 9 p.m. ET, Houston

Friday, July 5

Venezuela vs. Canada, 9 p.m. ET, Arlington, Texas

Saturday, July 6

Panama vs. Colombia, 6 p.m. ET, Glendale, Arizona

Uruguay vs. Brazil, 9 p.m. ET, Las Vegas

