2024 Copa America: Saturday's third-place match and how to watch Canada vs. Uruguay

Canada's US coach Jesse Marsch shouts instructions to his players from the touchline during the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament quarter-final football match between Venezuela and Canada at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 5, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Canada continues its historic run as they face Uruguay in the third-place game of the 2024 Copa América tournament at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, July 13.

Coach Jesse Marsch has significantly impacted the national team's performance in the tournament so far and has shared a positive outlook on the 2026 World Cup, as Canada is one of the host nations and is a source of excitement and hope for the future of the team. Despite their strong performance and deepest tournament run since the 2023 Gold Cup, Argentina proved too strong for them in a 2-0 semifinal matchup.

In an unexpected turn of events, Canada will compete against Uruguay after a surprising 1-0 loss to Colombia in a semifinal match. Jefferson Lerma scored the only goal in the 39th minute, securing Colombia's spot in the finals.

Here is how to watch the thrilling 2024 Copa América third-place match between Canada and Uruguay.

What Copa America games are on today?

The 2024 Copa América third-place final between Canada and Uruguay will kick off at 9 p.m. ET.

Canada vs. Uruguay

Date: Saturday, July 13

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Streaming: Fox Sports App, FuboTV, Sling TV, TUDN and ViX

