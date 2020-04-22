Yahoo Sports' final 2020 NFL mock drafts

It’s rare for any mock draft to hit more than a handful of picks. One unexpected pick early on and the dominoes fall in a totally different way. Also, teams aren’t in the business of sharing their true draft plans with anyone.

This year seems even tougher to predict.

With coronavirus restrictions changing how each team approached the draft, and how they will conduct the draft this week, nothing should be taken for granted. After the first two picks (we know those ... right?), good luck figuring out what anyone is thinking.

And still, we’ll try. Mock drafts are almost as fun as the draft itself, and Yahoo Sports’ NFL writers will take a shot at predicting what will be a historic (and weird) draft:

(Yahoo Sports/Amber Matsumoto)