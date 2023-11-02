World Series Game 5: Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks score, highlights, news and live tracker
Nathan Eovaldi is on the mound for the Rangers looking to close out the World Series
The Texas Rangers could be World Series champions Wednesday. The Rangers pulled off an exciting, 11-7 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 4, giving Texas a 3-1 lead in the series. The game looked like a blowout early, with the Rangers taking a quick 10-0 lead. Arizona clawed its way back, however, forcing the Rangers to use closer José LeClerc in a game that should've been an easy win.
After a bullpen game Tuesday, the Diamondbacks are turning things over to ace Zac Gallen, who struggled in his first World Series start against the Rangers. Gallen gave up three earned runs over five innings in his Game 1 appearance. He left the contest with a lead, but the Diamondbacks' bullpen couldn't hold it.
On the other side, the Rangers will hope they can get some strong innings from starter Nathan Eovaldi on Wednesday so the team's overtaxed bullpen won't have to be used as much.
Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, highlights and updates as the Diamondbacks take on the Rangers in Game 5 of the World Series.
Perdomo flies out to Travis Jankowski to end the inning. After two, the score remains 0-0.
Two gone now as Evan Longoria flies out to left field with Evan Carter making a sliding catch.
Alek Thomas chops one up the middle as Seager gets the play at first base. One away and Gurriel Jr. moves to second base.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. get the first hit of Game 5 with a single.
Quick inning for Zac Gallen as Nathaniel Lowe records the third out with a ground out to second base.
Two gone as Josh Jung grounds out to Perdomo.
Mitch Garver starts off the top of the 2nd inning with a strikeout.
Pham hits one to short where Corey Seager gets the force at second base. After one inning, 0-0 in Game 5.
Christian Walker walks and Tommy Pham will come to bat with two outs and men on first and third.