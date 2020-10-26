World Series Game 5: Clayton Kershaw comes through as Dodgers push Rays to brink

Game 5 of the World Series had a difficult act to follow on the heels of Saturday's instant classic.

The Los Angeles Dodgers made sure it didn’t.

Behind a clutch outing from Clayton Kershaw and an even more clutch performance from the bullpen, the Dodgers regained control of the series with a 4-2 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays. In doing so, Los Angeles is now one win away from clinching its first World Series championship since 1988.

As it always is when he starts in October, the main storyline from Game 5 was Clayton Kershaw’s performance. The three-time Cy Young Award winner continued setting himself up for postseason redemption, allowing just two runs over 5 2/3 innings to earn his second win of the series. Of course, total vindication won’t be achieved until the Dodgers are celebrating in confetti. But in this series, there can be no denying that Kershaw put Los Angeles in prime position to do just that.

As did the Dodgers offense. Mookie Betts and Corey Seager provided a quick start against Rays starter Tyler Glasnow, ripping back-to-back hits to fuel a two-run first inning. In the second inning, Joc Pederson extended the lead with a solo home run. Pederson is the eighth different Dodgers player to homer in the World Series, which ties a record set by the 1989 Oakland A’s.

To no one’s surprise, the resilient Rays battled back in the third, scoring two runs on Yandy Diaz’s triple and Randy Arozarena’s single. It was nearly tied in the fourth, but Kershaw cut down Manuel Margot trying to steal home. That moment proved to be pivotal after Max Muncy homered in the fifth, extending the Dodgers lead to 4-2.

After Kershaw was lifted, the spotlight shined brightly on the Dodgers much-maligned bullpen. Though on this occasion manager Dave Roberts provided some reinforcements for his usual relief corps, using starter Dustin May as the bridge to his late-inning relievers. The decision paid off. May recorded five critical outs before giving way to Victor Gonzalez.

Gonzalez made his mark too. With the go-ahead run at the plate, he retired Randy Arozarena and Brandon Lowe to end the eighth inning. In the ninth, Blake Treinen pitched around a leadoff single to record the save and push Los Angeles to the brink of euphoria.

MUST-SEE MOMENT

After the Dodgers fumbled away Game 4, the Rays seemed intent on putting pressure on the Dodgers’ defense in Game 5.

In some cases, their aggressive baserunning paid off with an extra 90 feet. However, Manuel Margot’s bid to straight up steal home backfired and instead cost them a chance to tie the game.

The Rays just tried to steal home in the World Series 😱



If the attempt succeeds, it’s another play that might live forever in World Series lore. That it failed will at least make it the most second-guessed decision from Game 4.

WHAT'S NEXT

The series continues with a must-win Game 6 for the Rays on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay has already announced that Blake Snell will get the start on the mound. The former Cy Young Award winner struck out nine over 4 2/3 innings in the Rays’ 6-4 win in Game 2. The Dodgers will counter with rookie Tony Gonsolin. The young righty recorded only four outs as a starter in Game 2 and has a 9.39 ERA this postseason.

First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET with TV coverage on FOX.

