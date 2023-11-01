World Series Game 4: Rangers take big lead vs. Diamondbacks; score, highlights, news and live tracker

Tuesday's Game 4 of the World Series began as a bullpen game for both teams. Andrew Heaney got the start for Texas, while the Diamondbacks turned to Joe Mantiply.

Missing from the action Tuesday — and for the remainder of the series — is postseason star Adolis García. He injured his oblique on a swing Monday and was removed from the World Series roster before Tuesday's Game 4. Max Scherzer was also removed from the Rangers' roster following his injury Monday and won't pitch again this series.

The Rangers' hitters seemed unfazed. They got on the board quickly in Game 4, scoring five runs in the second inning, highlighted by a triple from Marcus Semien and another home run from Corey Seager.

Seager is now tied with Carlos Correa for the second-most home runs by a shortstop in MLB history, with 18. Derek Jeter is first, with 20.

A pitch was thrown to Corey Seager.



Here is what happened:

They put up another five runs in the third inning to make it 10-0 early. As part of that rally, Semien broke out in a big way with his first home run of this postseason. In both five-run innings, all the scoring happened with two outs.

Marcus Semien has 5 RBI in 3 innings!

