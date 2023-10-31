World Series Game 3: Rangers leading Diamondbacks; score, highlights, news and live tracker
The Rangers put up three runs in the third inning Monday in Phoenix
A number of MLB postseason teams have learned an important lesson during the playoffs: Underestimate the Arizona Diamondbacks at your own risk. The Texas Rangers got a taste of that in Game 2. After a dramatic walk-off win in Game 1, the Rangers were humbled by the Diamondbacks in a 9-1 Arizona win.
But in Game 3 on Monday, the first blows came from the Rangers, who scored three runs in the third thanks to the bats of Nathaniel Lowe, Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, who hit yet another home run to make it 3-0.
COREY SEAGER WITH A 2-RUN HR 💥
(via @MLBONFOX)
pic.twitter.com/lDTnp2YRE7
— Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) October 31, 2023
Max Scherzer, after starting on the mound for the Rangers, left the game in the bottom of the fourth due to back tightness.
Max Scherzer left tonight's game with back tightness pic.twitter.com/JQOP6WvlkC
— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 31, 2023
Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores, updates and highlights as the Diamondbacks take on the Rangers in Game 3 of the World Series.
The Diamondbacks had a scoring opportunity in the seventh with a Tommy Pham one-out double. But Josh Sborz struck out Lourdes Gurriel Jr. then got Alek Thomas swinging on a full count to end the inning and keep Arizona off the scoreboard. Still 3-0 Rangers after seven.
Kyle Nelson pitches a 1-2-3 inning for the Diamondbacks to get out of the seventh. Still 3-0 Rangers at the seventh-inning stretch.
Jon Gray gave up a single in the seventh, but was otherwise clean in his third scoreless inning since taking over for Max Scherzer. Rangers lead 3-0 after six.
Diamondbacks reliever Miguel Castro inherited a runner then allowed a single to Evan Carter to put runners on first and second with one out. But he recorded two outs to end the inning without any damage. The Rangers' three-run third remains the only mark on the scoreboard. 3-0, Texas after six.
Jon Gray pitches a second 1-2-3 inning since taking over early for an injured Max Scherzer. Rangers lead, 3-0 after five innings.
Brandon Pfaadt issued a leadoff walk to Nathaniel Lowe then recorded three straight outs to get out of a scoreless fifth inning. Still 3-0 Rangers.
Rangers reliever Jon Gray with a clean 1-2-3 inning in a surprise early appearance in the fourth. Texas still leads, 3-0.
Big development in the fourth inning. Max Scherzer's day is done.
The Rangers starter was in obvious pain when he walked out of the dugout for the bottom of the inning. He grimaced during his warmup pitches and returned to the dugout to end his World Series Game 3. The nature of his injury wasn't initially clear.
He took a line drive off his pitching elbow in the second then returned to the mound to pitch a scoreless third. It's not clear if that contact made an impact on his early exit. Reliever Jon Gray took over on the mound.