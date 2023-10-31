World Series Game 3: Rangers leading Diamondbacks; score, highlights, news and live tracker

A number of MLB postseason teams have learned an important lesson during the playoffs: Underestimate the Arizona Diamondbacks at your own risk. The Texas Rangers got a taste of that in Game 2. After a dramatic walk-off win in Game 1, the Rangers were humbled by the Diamondbacks in a 9-1 Arizona win.

But in Game 3 on Monday, the first blows came from the Rangers, who scored three runs in the third thanks to the bats of Nathaniel Lowe, Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, who hit yet another home run to make it 3-0.

COREY SEAGER WITH A 2-RUN HR 💥



(via @MLBONFOX)



pic.twitter.com/lDTnp2YRE7 — Yahoo Sports MLB (@MLByahoosports) October 31, 2023

Max Scherzer, after starting on the mound for the Rangers, left the game in the bottom of the fourth due to back tightness.

Max Scherzer left tonight's game with back tightness pic.twitter.com/JQOP6WvlkC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 31, 2023

