Advertisement

World Series Game 3: Rangers leading Diamondbacks; score, highlights, news and live tracker

The Rangers put up three runs in the third inning Monday in Phoenix

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read
World Series Game 3: Rangers leading Diamondbacks; score, highlights, news and live tracker

A number of MLB postseason teams have learned an important lesson during the playoffs: Underestimate the Arizona Diamondbacks at your own risk. The Texas Rangers got a taste of that in Game 2. After a dramatic walk-off win in Game 1, the Rangers were humbled by the Diamondbacks in a 9-1 Arizona win.

But in Game 3 on Monday, the first blows came from the Rangers, who scored three runs in the third thanks to the bats of Nathaniel Lowe, Marcus Semien and Corey Seager, who hit yet another home run to make it 3-0.

Max Scherzer, after starting on the mound for the Rangers, left the game in the bottom of the fourth due to back tightness.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores, updates and highlights as the Diamondbacks take on the Rangers in Game 3 of the World Series.

Live Updates
  • Jason Owens

    The Diamondbacks had a scoring opportunity in the seventh with a Tommy Pham one-out double. But Josh Sborz struck out Lourdes Gurriel Jr. then got Alek Thomas swinging on a full count to end the inning and keep Arizona off the scoreboard. Still 3-0 Rangers after seven.

  • Jason Owens

    Kyle Nelson pitches a 1-2-3 inning for the Diamondbacks to get out of the seventh. Still 3-0 Rangers at the seventh-inning stretch.

  • Jason Owens

    Jon Gray gave up a single in the seventh, but was otherwise clean in his third scoreless inning since taking over for Max Scherzer. Rangers lead 3-0 after six.

  • Jason Owens

    Diamondbacks reliever Miguel Castro inherited a runner then allowed a single to Evan Carter to put runners on first and second with one out. But he recorded two outs to end the inning without any damage. The Rangers' three-run third remains the only mark on the scoreboard. 3-0, Texas after six.

  • Jason Owens

    Brandon Pfaadt's day is over with a runner on first after 5 1/3 innings pitched. He had a chat with manager Torey Lovullo in the dugout after leaving the mound. Outside of a three-run third inning, it was a strong outing for the Diamondbacks rookie.

  • Jason Owens

    Jon Gray pitches a second 1-2-3 inning since taking over early for an injured Max Scherzer. Rangers lead, 3-0 after five innings.

  • Jason Owens

    Brandon Pfaadt issued a leadoff walk to Nathaniel Lowe then recorded three straight outs to get out of a scoreless fifth inning. Still 3-0 Rangers.

  • Jason Owens

    Rangers reliever Jon Gray with a clean 1-2-3 inning in a surprise early appearance in the fourth. Texas still leads, 3-0.

  • Jason Owens

    The Rangers announced that Scherzer left with back tightness. They weren't clear if the contact in the second inning initiated the setback. Here's Scherzer's reaction to leaving the game early. Brutal break:

  • Jason Owens

    Big development in the fourth inning. Max Scherzer's day is done.

    The Rangers starter was in obvious pain when he walked out of the dugout for the bottom of the inning. He grimaced during his warmup pitches and returned to the dugout to end his World Series Game 3. The nature of his injury wasn't initially clear.

    He took a line drive off his pitching elbow in the second then returned to the mound to pitch a scoreless third. It's not clear if that contact made an impact on his early exit. Reliever Jon Gray took over on the mound.