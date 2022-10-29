World Series: Phillies roar back vs. Astros to tie up Game 1 on huge J.T. Realmuto hit vs. Justin Verlander

Zach Crizer and Yahoo Sports Staff
·2 min read

The World Series is here. An exhilarating, and at times shocking, postseason has offered up familiar faces and brand new ones to duke it out in the Fall Classic. It’s the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies, the American League’s top seed vs. the National League’s last team in. It’s a club making its fourth World Series appearance in six seasons against one vaulting back into the spotlight for the first time since 2009. The matchup pits order against chaos and figures to help define the legacies of major figures like Bryce Harper, Dusty Baker and Justin Verlander — not to mention the much-discussed Astros core involved in the sign-stealing scandal.

Verlander will start Game 1 in Houston Friday night, opposite the Phillies Aaron Nola. Verlander is likely going to add his third Cy Young Award next month, but despite having a ring, he's still seeking his first personal World Series win. He enters with a 5.68 ERA, and an 0-6 record, in seven starts across four World Series appearances.

Nola enters with a 3.12 ERA in this, his first postseason. Facing an Astros team that has reached the World Series undefeated in the playoffs, he has an intriguing point in his favor: He was the last pitcher to beat them. Back on Oct. 3, Nola flirted with perfection across 6 2/3 dominant innings in Houston, helping the Phillies win and clinch their postseason berth.

The Astros, winners of 106 games in the regular season, have the home-field advantage and host Games 1 and 2 before the series shifts to Philadelphia on Monday. Game 1 starts Friday at 8:03 p.m. on FOX.

You can follow all the action right here at Yahoo Sports.

Live Updates

How'd we get here? Catch up on how the Astros, Phillies landed in the World Series:

