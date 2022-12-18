World Cup final scores, updates: Argentina vs. France

Sunday’s 2022 World Cup Final between France and Argentina could be a great one.

It’s indisputable that these teams have been two of the best all tournament, and it looks set to be an extremely close final. There’s no favorite to win at BetMGM. That speaks to the strength of both teams and their star power. Any casual bettors who could be attracted to Lionel Messi and Argentina can also be swayed by France and Kylian Mbappe.

Argentina vs. France (over/under 2.5 goals)

10 a.m. ET, FOX

  • Argentina to win in regulation (+180)

  • Argentina to win in regulation, extra time or PKs (-110)

  • France to win in regulation (+180)

  • France to win in regulation, extra time or PKs (-110)

  • Regulation tie (+195)

The battle of the fullbacks could be fascinating. Argentina has done well in the knockout rounds with fullbacks Nahuel Molina and Marcos Acuna getting forward. France’s Theo Hernandez isn’t afraid to push up the field, either, and Jules Kounde is more of a centerback than a true right back. While each team’s fullbacks might be instructed to stay back a bit more in this game, given each team’s attacking threats on the wings, it’s easy to envision space for either team on the counterattack. Whoever does a better job of closing down the space on the sidelines near the back line will have a significant advantage in this game.

France’s first shutout of the tournament came in the semifinals against Morocco, while Argentina gave up multiple goals to both Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands. This game has a great chance of heading into extra time. A regulation tie at +195 is tempting. It’s far too easy to envision Messi capping this run through the World Cup with the game-winning goal. And an Mbappe winner would also be riveting, as he stakes his claim to legendary status within the world of soccer at the age of 23.

Live Updates

  • Argentina 1-0 France LIVE! Messi goal - World Cup 2022 final match stream, latest score and updates today

    The biggest game in football is upon us as, arguably, the two best international teams in the sport battle it out for the biggest prize it has to offer in the World Cup 2022 final. The tournament in Qatar, therefore, concludes this afternoon, hosted amid a sea of controversy off the pitch but having offered thrilling entertainment on it and the showpiece event in Lusail will hopefully serve up more of the same. Will it be Lionel Messi’s successful last dance or can Kylian Mbappe and Hugo Lloris guide Les Bleus to successive trophy triumphs?

  • High-stakes World Cup final could shape Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe's PSG future

    World Cup final 2022: Argentina vs France LIVE!

  • Why is every breakthrough moment for Australian football followed by a crushing own goal?

    Rusted-on fans are sick of having to defend their sport. They’re sick of the code wars. But most of all, they’re sick of the noisy, tiny minority who ruin it for everyone

  • FA to take 'strong action' after Melbourne fan violence

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Football Australia has vowed to take strong and swift action with harsh punishments after an A-League soccer match between rivals Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory was abandoned Saturday after fans invaded the field and attacked City goalkeeper Tom Glover. Video on social media shows a fan throwing a metal bucket with a white substance at Glover, who was taken off the field dazed and bleeding. Match referee Alex King was also injured, sustaining a head cut in the s

  • Edmonton Elks running back Christian Saulsberry dies after being shot near Memphis

    Edmonton Elks running back Christian Saulsberry was shot and killed near Memphis, Tenn., the team announced Saturday. Saulsberry had turned 25 on Monday. According to a statement from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department, he was shot in the abdomen and leg while attending a party early Saturday morning in Walls, Miss., which is just southwest of Memphis. "First and foremost, our hearts go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time," the Elks said in a statement. "Our condolences a

  • World Cup 2022: Fans count down the hours to final

    Supporters in Buenos Aires and Paris are preparing for a historic clash between Argentina and France.

  • Croatia beats Morocco 2-1 to take 3rd place at World Cup

    AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Luka Modric led Croatia to third place in what was likely the midfield great’s last appearance at the World Cup. The runners-up from four years ago secured another medal by beating Morocco 2-1 in the third-place match on Saturday. Mislav Orsic scored the decisive goal shortly before halftime at Khalifa International Stadium to ensure Modric finished on a winning note, if this does turn out to be his last World Cup match. At the age of 37, that seems likely, even if there

  • B.C. soccer fans await Morocco's historic semifinal match against France at FIFA World Cup

    Like many of his fellow Moroccan Canadians, Khalid Arriani of Kelowna, B.C., is proud the national soccer team from his country of origin has finally made it to a FIFA World Cup semifinal. The team is facing off against France later today for a chance to play against Argentina for the championship. "That's amazing [for Morocco being] the first African and Arab team to reach the semifinals — it's quite an achievement," Arriani said. The North African nation has played in five World Cups but never

