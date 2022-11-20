World Cup 2022: Qatar gets its show, then a reality check by Ecuador in opener

Ecuador's Enner Valencia celebrates a goal during the World Cup opening match versus Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium on Nov. 20, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

AL KHOR, Qatar — The $220 billion World Cup climaxed after 12 years of anticipation and controversy, with autocrats and the world watching, on a Sunday night that, for a while, was all about Qatar.

It was the global stage this petrostate long ago sought — the dramatic opening ceremony, the spouting fireworks from the top of Al Bayt Stadium. It was a moment of validation, of arrival, of legitimacy, of belonging. It was a celebration, replete with flag-waving and giddiness and on-cue cheers for Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the emir.

Then the game actually started. A soccer ball rolled. And reality struck with force.

Qatar the soccer team, physically overmatched and thoroughly overwhelmed, kicked off its own party with a 2-0 loss to Ecuador, the first time a World Cup host has lost the opener. It generated one moment of glee by conceding a third-minute goal — which was then bafflingly overturned by video review, drawing the biggest eruption of noise all night.

Then it receded, and succumbed, to an all-round better team. Enner Valencia, erstwhile star of the 2014 World Cup, scored twice more after having the early goal disallowed. Premier League players and Bundesliga players bulldozed and outclassed a Qatari squad drawn entirely from the local league.

In doing so, they stated clearly that Qatar’s two-decade soccer project didn’t quite meet its 2022 deadline. Its state-of-the-art, multibillion-dollar residential academy couldn’t quite pull together a World Cup-caliber team from a population that includes only around 300,000 citizens.

But it did get the occasion. It got a wonderfully choreographed pregame ceremony, and Morgan Freeman as a live narrator. It got all the glamorous sights and sounds associated with the World Cup irrevocably associated with its name, Qatar.

It has endured the West’s criticism, and weathered an unprecedented storm. It has won the sportswashing battle. It just lost the soccer game.

Qatar the World Cup host nation won the night. Qatar the soccer team lost the opening match. (Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

Qatar's many problems now include struggles on the pitch

The striking absurdity of this World Cup rose along Al Shamal Road, a main highway that cuts out of Doha and through the desert, past rubble and excavators and nothingness, and up to Al Khor. The landscape gets more barren as you go — until, in the distance, a massive Bedouin tent-style structure, the Al Bayt Stadium, appears through miles of smog and dust.

It was built by people, migrants, who aren’t here anymore; and for other people, Qataris, who crawled in SUVs down the highway toward it on Sunday. Which is why this World Cup has been so scandalous. But for better or worse, on a cool, windy evening, it began.

Dads in thobes, the traditional Qatari male dress, and giddy kids in maroon Qatar jerseys gazed up at the stadium in awe. The white of the thobes blended with color, all sorts of color, in the expansive open spaces around the arena. There was the bright yellow of Ecuador, but also a vibrant mix of fans from at least 16 different nations, including the U.S. And there was, at least in spurts, the type of festive atmosphere that only a World Cup can create. There was a dancing, chanting circle of Portuguese. There were Ecuadorians posing with Qataris. There was music, excitement and amazement.

But there were also the inescapable reminders of the inequality that underpins both Qatar and this World Cup. There were hundreds of migrants, mostly South Asians, standing outside one entrance for hours — as they waited to work concessions. Meanwhile, there were men on camelback and horseback lining another entrance to greet FIFA president Gianni Intanino and the Emir, among others. Saudi leader Mohammed bin Salman joined them in a luxury box.

All around the cavernous stadium, there were probably 40,000 Qataris out of 67,372 — and they were not at all representative of the nation they came to salute. Spend a week in Doha, in any non-downtown district, and you’ll meet the Indians, Nepalis, Kenyans, Ugandans and more who come to work. Migrants and the children of migrants comprise almost 90% of the Qatari population. The wealthy sliver of Qatar that is actually Qatari — the ones who enjoy the exclusive benefits of citizenship, which is almost impossible for non-natives to obtain — is, compared to most countries in the world, razor thin.

And that, more than anything, was Qatar’s soccer problem on Sunday night. Around the turn of the century, it set out to create an internationally competitive team with limitless wealth but with, essentially, an Iceland-sized population. And predictably, it seems to have failed.

Qatar's aggressive soccer project thuds back to Earth

Qatar had initially attempted to build competitive sports teams like it built most of its nation, by importing talent. It fielded Bulgarian weightlifters and Kenyan runners. It tried to field Brazilian footballers — which led FIFA to change its eligibility rules. Since 2004, soccer players have had to be born in, have roots in, or have lived for five years in the country they wish to represent. So, with imports disallowed, Qatar turned to an unfamiliar option: domestic manufacturing.

In 2004, by emir decree, Qatar founded the Aspire Academy, a state-of-the-art national sports school meticulously designed to produce pro athletes. Its vast dome, the largest of its kind, houses a FIFA-approved soccer pitch (in addition to several outdoors), a dozen other Olympic-quality sports facilities, classrooms and fancy residences. Its scouts hop around the Connecticut-sized country, screening a majority of the roughly 7,000 Qatari boys who play organized soccer, at ages as young as 6 or 7, according to reports. The best get plucked off their local teams as pre-teens and placed in the Academy, where they train under experienced European coaches, learn on scholarship, and get every chance imaginable to ascend to the men’s national team.

They are there because, for much of last decade and as late as 2017, Qatar hovered around No. 100 in the men’s FIFA rankings. Its professional clubs weren’t producing enough top players. So the government paid a bunch of Spaniards and other foreigners to do the work instead. They paid performance coaches and data analysts. The World Cup loomed, and they needed to avoid embarrassment.

Finally, with a few years to go, the multi-billion-dollar project began to bear fruit. One of those Spanish coaches, Felix Sanchez, who was lured away from Barcelona’s academy in 2006, took charge of the senior team and made astounding progress. With seven Aspire graduates in its starting 11, Qatar stunned Japan to win the 2019 Asian Cup. It performed admirably as guests at the 2021 Gold Cup as well. It climbed into the world’s top 50, with hopes of a respectable World Cup showing that wouldn’t mar the broader show.

On Sunday, though, it thudded back to Earth. The stands began to empty throughout a dull second half. There were thousands upon thousands of empty seats with 10 minutes to go. The party had, predictably and comprehensively, been crashed.