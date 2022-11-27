Canada eliminated from World Cup with crushing loss to Croatia
Canada has been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup following a 4-1 loss to Croatia.
Alphonso Davies scored Canada's first-ever goal at the World Cup in the second minute, heading an inch-perfect pass from Tajon Buchanan into the goal.
Croatia took over shortly after that, however, as Andrej Kramaric notched a brace, while Marko Livaja's 44th-minute strike stood as the game-winner. Kramaric added the dagger for Croatia in the 70th minute — dashing Canada's hopes of advancing out of Group F in the process.
Croatia and Morocco have already gained four points, rendering Canada's final group stage game against the latter a mere formality.
More to come.
