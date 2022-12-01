World Cup 2022: Canada down a goal at half-time vs Morocco

DOHA, QATAR - DECEMBER 1: (L-R) Alphonso Davies of Canada, Azzedine Ounahi of Morocco during the World Cup match between Canada v Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium on December 1, 2022 in Doha Qatar (Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Morocco got off the mark early, with Hakim Ziyech capitalizing on a poor clearance by Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan, chipping the ball into a gaping net to make it 1-0.

Striker Yussef En-Nesyri doubled Morocco's lead when he got on the end of a lofted through ball, powering an attempt past the near post.

Canada pulled one back when Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd deflected Sam Adekugbe's cross past his own keeper to make the score 2-1 just before half-time.

En-Nesyri thought he extended the lead once again with a cool volley that went in off the post, but the linesman flag went up to signal offside, and the goal was disallowed.

Canada shuffled the deck for their World Cup finale against Morocco on Thursday.

Captain Atiba Hutchinson along with Jonathan David and Richie Laryea were removed from the starting 11, while midfielder Stephen Estaquio is unavailable due to injury. Jonathan Osorio, Sam Adekugbe and Mark-Anthony Kaye drew in to start the match.

Canada may have nothing but pride left to play for, but John Herdman’s men are determined to leave Qatar with the nation’s first-ever points in the World Cup.

The Canadians’ 4-1 loss to Croatia was nothing if not humbling, but the squad has shown it belongs on the sport’s biggest stage with some inspired play and an unforgettable goal by Canada’s leading star in Alphonso Davies.

Davies and Co. are still not satisfied with the impression they’ve made on the soccer world. A win on Thursday would make the long flight home much more acceptable for the Canadian squad.

Across from them stands a confident Moroccan squad, fresh off a brave 2-0 win against European soccer superpower Belgium. A win would see them guarantee a spot in the Round of 16, but Canada will undoubtedly do their best to spoil the party before they bow out of the World Cup.

Canada was drawn into Group F with second-ranked Belgium, 12th-ranked Croatia and 22nd-ranked Morocco. Canada, currently ranked 41st, lost 2-1 to Belgium in their opener and 4-1 to Croatia on Sunday.

Davies is Canada's best player and is a legitimate superstar on the world stage. David is making a name for himself playing for Lille in France's top domestic league. Other names who could make an impact include Stephen Eustáquio, Tajon Buchanan, and Cyle Larin.

