Women's World Cup 2023: Canada equalizes on the stroke of halftime

Canada 1, Ireland 1

While Canada's first game at the Women's World Cup produced a disappointing draw vs. Nigeria, Bev Priestman's side will regroup to face the Republic of Ireland at Perth Rectangular Stadium on Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know about the match, including players to watch, predicted lineups and more.

Both Canada and Ireland are in "must-win situations." In their first matches of the tournament, Canada drew 0-0 to Nigeria, and Ireland fell to Australia 1-0. A loss for both teams could hinder their chances of making it to the Round of 16.

Both teams are also facing injury scares to key players. The Girls in Green are uncertain if star centre-back Louise Quinn will take to the pitch amidst a foot injury and a black eye, which she picked up during Ireland's first match. While Canada and Chelsea midfielder Jessie Fleming is back from her calf injury, mainstay defender Kadeisha Buchanan missed practice yesterday for an unknown reason.

Australia are currently on top of Group B with three points. Canada and Nigeria are tied with one point each, and Ireland are at the bottom with zero points.

The match takes place on Wednesday, July 26. The pre-game show will begin at 7:00am ET, with main coverage starting at 8:00am ET on TSN/CTV.

What group is Canada in?

The seventh-ranked Canadians are in Group B, and will face off against Nigeria (40), Ireland (22) and co-host Australia (10) in the group stages.

What Canadian players should I keep an eye on?

Head coach Bev Priestman has picked a squad with a mix of young talent and veteran pedigree, hoping it can cook up a deep run in Australia and New Zealand.

Midfielder Julia Grosso headlines a crop of youngsters eager to take the next step and cement themselves as the next stars of the Canadian national team.

Veteran leaders like Kadeisha Buchanan, Kayla Sheridan and Ashley Lawrence have seen plenty of success on the international stage, and will hope to guide their country to World Cup glory this summer.

And, of course, Canada can still count on the greatest women's soccer player of all-time, 40-year-old Christine Sinclair, for a timely goal here and there.

You can find the full roster here.