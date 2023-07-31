Women's World Cup 2023: Australia doubles lead over Canada

Canada faces host Australia in the final matchday of of the group stages, with a spot in the knockout rounds on the line. Follow along here for the latest. (Photo by Alex Grimm - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

LIVE SCORE

Canada 0, Australia 2

Last time out, the Canadian women's national team had a dramatic comeback over Ireland to secure their first win at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

However, if Canada (No. 7) wants to advance to the Round of 16, they'll have to earn a draw or win over co-host Australia (No. 10).

The Matildas are not easy competition, to say the least. Not only are they tactically astute, but they're playing on home soil in front of thousands of Australian fans, who could act as the metaphorical 12th man.

With a goal, Canada captain Christine Sinclair would become the first player of any gender to score in six FIFA Women’s World Cup competitions.

Meanwhile, Australia will most likely be able to count on star striker Sam Kerr, who missed the host nation's first two games with a calf injury. Kerr will bring some much-needed panache and ball control to Tony Gustavsson's side, and will look to break down Canada's backline through quick passes and crafty shots.

How to watch

Across Canada, all of the matches will be broadcasted live on CTV, TSN and RDS, with extended coverage across Canada Soccer’s digital channels from CanadaSoccer.com to Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok, Twitter and Youtube featuring the hashtags #CANWNT and #WECAN.

Monday's pre-game show will begin at 5:00am ET, with main coverage starting at 6:00am ET.

What group is Canada in?

The seventh-ranked Canadians are in Group B, and will face off against Nigeria (40), Ireland (22) and co-host Australia (10) in the group stages.

What Canadian players should I keep an eye on?

Head coach Bev Priestman has picked a squad with a mix of young talent and veteran pedigree, hoping it can cook up a deep run in Australia and New Zealand.

Midfielder Julia Grosso headlines a crop of youngsters eager to take the next step and cement themselves as the next stars of the Canadian national team.

Veteran leaders like Kadeisha Buchanan, Kayla Sheridan and Ashley Lawrence have seen plenty of success on the international stage, and will hope to guide their country to World Cup glory this summer.

And, of course, Canada can still count on the greatest women's soccer player of all-time, 40-year-old Christine Sinclair, for a timely goal here and there.

You can find the full roster here.