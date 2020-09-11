With Game 7 on deck, it’s Kyle Lowry’s time

With 30 seconds left in overtime of Game 6 of the Toronto Raptors’ second-round series against the Boston Celtics, Raptors guard Fred VanVleet dribbled up the floor and turned to teammate Kyle Lowry, who was directing traffic. With Marcus Smart, the Celtics’ all-defensive wing, plastered over him, Lowry pointed a finger back at VanVleet. It makes sense, in theory: Why take on the wrath of Smart? But VanVleet drove to his left and missed a bank shot.

On the next possession, Lowry stood at the 3-point line with his arms outstretched and his hands formed in the shape of a ball, like he’s holding an invisible orb, marking the place where every Raptors fan is wishing the ball to go. Instead, it leaves Norman Powell’s fingertips and clanks off the rim.

Lowry doesn’t shoot the ball in the final three minutes, and the Raptors and Celtics go to double-overtime, where Lowry finds himself trapped without a dribble in the post against Kemba Walker with 15 seconds left in the game.

He turns, probes. Nothing.

With time running out, Lowry plants and lifts off his left leg, releasing a game-ending fadeaway while falling backward and sliding on the hardwood with his arms out in front of him like there’s a cape hanging off his back, like he’s just realized he’s a superhero.

After the game, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse confirms that none of Lowry’s post-ups were drawn up. “We used to post him a lot a couple years ago. We just haven’t done that as much anymore,” Nurse said. The Raptors weaned off individual ball dominance through the years in order to modernize their offense, but it might be the right time to look backward.

With Pascal Siakam, the Raptors’ emergent All-Star, withering on the vine, Lowry has emerged as the reason the Raptors have survived to make it to Friday’s Game 7, in which the Celtics are 2.5-point favorites at BetMGM. Only Lowry could have thrown the perfect inbound pass that landed squarely in OG Anunoby’s gut before he nailed Game 3’s winning buzzer-beater (though Lowry won’t dare take any credit for it). Lowry has led the Raptors in scoring and assists in this series, with 21.5 points on 45.3 percent shooting and 6.8 assists per game. In the 45 minutes Lowry has spent on the bench in the series, the Raptors have been outscored by 28 points. Which is to say: They get blown out without him.

This wasn’t always the case. There were times Lowry faltered in high-intensity moments. So much so that his failures inspired memes and viral videos online. Online, by the way, is now referred to as Kyle Lowry’s internet, where everyone clamors for him to have the ball on every possession down the stretch. The older he gets, the more Lowry is trusted — by fans, by teammates, by himself. It’s not a role he’s been asked to step in too much, nor is it something he has asked for — which might be why it took until this late hour, at the age of 34, leading into Game 7, for Lowry to emerge as the Raptors’ best scoring hope.

Kyle Lowry was the Game 6 hero. Can he do it again in Game 7? (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

An evolving threat

Lowry documents his stitches.

After the Raptors defeated the Celtics on Wednesday, he didn’t care to talk much about his 33-point performance, his game-ending fadeaway, or really anything at all. He considers the microphone a nuisance. He spent the news conference ignoring questions he doesn’t like and admonishing a reporter for raising his hand twice. He sighs and looks down.

He tells a reporter a “dumbass question” was asked in a way that’s both playful and guarded, just slightly sinister. He is, at all times, seemingly bemused but totally aware. This is the Lowry we usually catch by accident, the guy who can, in one breath, observe the floor like an X-ray tech and direct teammates like a conductor, and in the next moment, play with Jayson Tatum’s armband with 0.7 seconds left on the clock.

