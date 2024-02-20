William Byron wins Daytona 500 under caution after crash at the white flag

William Byron was ahead of the pack when the caution flag flew on the final lap of the Daytona 500. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton via Getty Images)

William Byron won the Daytona 500 under caution after Ross Chastain and Austin Cindric crashed as the white flag flew.

Byron got past Chastain with less than three laps to go and was in front as the wreck happened. Though the crash started before the final lap officially began, the caution came out after Byron had started his final lap.

Chastain was making a move on the high side as Cindric was in second ahead of Corey LaJoie when their contact happened. Cindric appeared to get loose and move up the track as Chastain moved down to make a pass for the lead.

The field that Byron beat to the finish line was thinned immensely because of a 22-car crash with less than nine laps to go. It started when Byron tagged Brad Keselowski as both drivers were in the top five. The crash took out a bunch of contenders for the win behind race leader Chastain.

The crash started as Byron's Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman was pushing him to the front. Byron got loose off Bowman's bumper and got into the left rear of Keselowski's car. That sent Keselowski into Joey Logano and collected a bunch of drivers including Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., 2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney and others.

Just look at how close Keselowski came to hitting the back of Chastain's car.

Bowman went on to finish second behind Byron. Christopher Bell was unofficially scored in third ahead of LaJoie and AJ Allmendinger.

Had the caution come out before Byron had crossed the start/finish line, NASCAR would have continued the race beyond the scheduled 200 laps for a two-lap restart. However, since Byron had already started the 200th lap of the race, NASCAR rules say the race is over when a caution is called on the final lap.