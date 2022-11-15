Whatever happened to the World Cup suit and tie?

England's World Cup outfit was designed by M&S - M&S/Twitter

04:31 PM

What happened to the World Cup suit and tie?

With Wales team photo dropping on Tuesday afternoon, it raised the question, why are none of the teams wearing a suit and tie anymore?

The Wales official outfit consists of a teal collared jacket, a white t-shirt, navy trousers and white trainers. A casual outfit, but the Welsh are no outliers. The England M&S-tailored, boyband-esque outfit is made up of a navy collared jacket, white t shirt (or zipped polo, if you prefer), navy trousers and smart black shoes.

The England official outfit - English FA

Germany's outfit isn't too different, but has with a navy collared jacket, shirt and trousers, paired with white trainers. The outcome may be cool, and would probably get you into legendary Berlin nightclub Berghain, but the squad do also look a bit like they are in the South Korean survival drama Squid Game.

Hansi Flick (L), Mario Goetze (C), Ilkay Guendogan (2-R), and their teammates attend an event upon the departure of the German national soccer team at the airport in Frankfurt Main, Germany



Are these casual outfits inspired by Pep Guardiola's fashionable touchline-wear which has broken up the suit/tracksuit monopoly which has dominated the wardrobes of Premier League managers for so long? Pep's Stone Island t-shirts and laidback hoodies have received praise from fashionistas and football casuals alike.

Are they because of the hot weather in Qatar? Or do they just reflect a generation which is more likely to wear trainers in the office?

(L-R) Theo Walcott, Emile Heskey, Matthew Upsom and Steven Gerrard of the England World Cup squad pose for a photograph to launch the Marks and Spencer England World Cup Suit.

But whatever happened to the traditional suit and tie? The players used to look formal, sombre, as if they were going to a funeral (which it sometimes felt like). They commanded respect and had an air of seriousness about them. It showed that the they meant business.

Now the players look fun, laidback, and stylish. They look like cool guys to hang around with and have provided young men with items to ask for on their Christmas lists.

Hopefully the days of boring grey suits and black ties are gone. The era of collared jackets, t-shirts and trainers has dawned, and it could be here to stay.

All of November 15's World Cup news as it happened below.

03:46 PM

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz clashes with media after question on oppression of women

The Iran manager Carlos Queiroz had a terse exchange when asked about the oppression of women in Iran, especially in protests over recent months, which have culminated in death penalties imposed on at least one of those who have taken part in demonstrations.

Around 14,000 people are estimated by the United Nations to have been arrested by the country’s security forces in the nation that is England’s first opponent at the Qatar World Cup in Group B on Monday.

Deaths as a result of security forces’ actions are estimated by human rights groups at more than 320, the BBC has reported. On Monday, Iran’s parliament voted for the use of the death penalty for those protesting in favour of womens’ rights, among other issues.

The leaders of the self-styled Islamic republic are facing unprecedented numbers of protests and civil unrest that has followed the death in custody of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini on Sept 16. In recent interviews Queiroz has refused to discuss the subject. His players refused to sing the national anthem in a friendly this month in solidarity with protestors.

You can read the full story here.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz during the press conference

03:32 PM

Sven-Goran Eriksson: England have a good chance of winning the World Cup but Southgate should drop Sterling

Ex-England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has said that he fancies England to win the World Cup, but that manager Gareth Southgate should drop Raheem Sterling.

In an interview with investment bank Saxo, the Swede, who managed England between 2001 and 2006, also said that he would like Harry Kane to win player of the tournament.

Eriksson said: "I hope Harry Kane will be the stand out player of the tournament, this would be great for England. However, you also have Karim Benzema, Neymar and so many others.

"If I put money on which team is going to win the World Cup, I would say maybe England but most likely Brazil. I think they have fantastic football players out there with speed, technique and experience with several Brazilians playing in Europe. I hope England will do it but let’s see."

He added: "It's a very difficult World Cup because there are no friendly games prior to the tournament. Normally you have the players several weeks before the World Cup starts. You have training and play one or two friendly games. Now, there are no friendly games.

"I think it's very much dependent on the form the players are in currently which might not help him. Raheem Sterling has incredible pace and one against one he can dribble and win games for England but he can also do this from the bench.”

He also said that England should have won the World Cup in 2006.

“It was always nice to inherit young, talented players, but the balance of a team is extremely important. In 2002, we were not ready to win the World Cup. Brazil went on to deservedly win the World Cup. In 2006, I thought at the time and still today, we had a squad which was not worse than any other team at that World Cup. So yes, I’m sure the experience players gained in 2002 made the team better in 2006.

“I knew that this was a golden opportunity to win the World Cup but we didn't and we should have done it.”

03:14 PM

'Awkward Ronaldo and Fernandes handshake was a joke'

An awkward handshake between Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes was the result of a joke between the Portugal and Manchester United team mates, Portugal midfielder Joao Mario said on Tuesday.

The cold interaction between the pair on Monday was caught on camera and went viral on social media, sparking talk of a broken relationship following Ronaldo's explosive interview with TalkTV in which he said he felt "betrayed" by United.

The video shows Fernandes touching Ronaldo's arm as he walked past him in the changing room, prompting an offer of a handshake which was eventually accepted, but only briefly, with little eye contact between the two.

Ronaldo and Fernandes shared an awkward handshake in the Portugal dressing room

"I was there and saw everything, it was a funny moment that was misinterpreted on the outside," a laughing Joao Mario told a news conference in Lisbon on Tuesday.

"It was a joke between them because Bruno [Fernandes] was late, one of the last to arrive, and Cristiano [Ronaldo] asked him if he had came by boat.

"I understand that the images can be interpreted in many ways, but it was a joke between them. They have a great relationship because they play together, I saw them all day yesterday. There is no problem between them."

Joao Mario of Portugal during the Portugal press conference at Cidade do Futebol FPF

Joao Mario does not believe Ronaldo's interview will be a distraction in the changing room and that the time he spends with the national team is a safe space for him.

"There is no added pressure," Joao Mario said. "We are all used to dealing with great pressure because we play for big clubs.

"Being in the World Cup is a dream for many and only carries more responsibility. I do not believe that the interview adds more pressure on him or anyone else."

03:00 PM

Sadio Mane to miss Senegal's first games of World Cup

Senegal forward Sadio Mane will miss his team's "first games" at the World Cup because of a leg injury, a Senegal FA board member said Tuesday.

Abdoulaye Sow said Senegal will have to cope without its best player for the start of the tournament and "not whine too much."

Sow said:"We will have to rely on playing the first games without Sadio and win without Sadio because we have 25 players apart from Sadio. No one would have wanted it, but that's what's happened to us."

Sow didn't specify how many games Mane is expected to miss, and there has been no official word from Senegal or Bayern Munich.

Mane was injured in a German league game between Bayern and Werder Bremen. He was substituted in the 20th minute of Bayern's 6-1 win. Bayern said the two-time African player of the year has an injury to the head of the fibula bone in his lower right leg.

Sadio Mane playing for Senegal

Most of Senegal's squad arrived in Qatar for the World Cup on Sunday without Mane. The team's first game in Qatar against the Netherlands is on Monday but Mane was still waiting for more tests by the Bayern medical team.

Senegal, the reigning African champion, plays host Qatar four days after it faces the Netherlands. Its final game in Group A is against Ecuador on November 29.

Mane was named in Senegal's 26-man World Cup squad last week by coach Aliou Cisse, who said at the time that Senegal was hopeful Mane might still be ready for the start of the tournament. But Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann had cast doubt Friday on Mane's participation when he said the player would be sidelined for at least another 10 days even before follow-up tests to determine the precise extent of the injury.

"It's obvious that Senegal would like him to play," Nagelsmann said. "But if he's in pain, he can't play. The medical things are more important than the sporting ones. That's the case with us and also with everyone else."

Senegal won its first major title at the African Cup in February, when Mane scored the winning penalty in a shootout to beat Egypt in the final. Mane also scored the winning penalty in a playoff that sealed a place for Senegal in Qatar.

02:47 PM

Netherlands on their way to Qatar

The Netherlands squad departed Schipol Airport on Tuesday morning for Qatar.

Can Louis van Gaal take them further than he did in 2014 where they reached the semi-finals?

Netherlands' national football team head coach Louis van Gaal (L) and deputy coach Danny Blind are seen upon the team's departure for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar at Schiphol airport near Amsterdam

02:19 PM

Let your feet do the talking

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal in action during the Portugal training session at Cidade do Futebol FPF

02:04 PM

USA coach Gregg Berhalter: Most managers would kill for Gareth Southgate's record

When Gregg Berhalter signed for Crystal Palace in February 2001 there was another centre-half that the manager Alan Smith asked him to base his game on. “All I remember him talking about was this guy Gareth Southgate: what a great guy, what a great player,” Berhalter recalls, laughing. “He was saying ‘that’s the guy you should model your career after, Gareth Southgate.' Isn’t it funny?” It certainly is. Spool forward 21 years and Berhalter is the coach of the United States and is preparing to meet Southgate’s England at the World Cup in a group that also contains Wales and Iran and will, he insists, be a lot tougher than has been suggested.

You can read Jason Burt's interview with Gregg Berhalter here.

01:46 PM

Belgium on their way

The Belgium squad are now on their way to Kuwait, where they will play Brazil in a friendly on Friday.

They will then head to Qatar, where they play Canada on Wednesday, November 23.

Romelu Lukaku of the Belgian national soccer team walks on the tarmac before departing for Kuwait at the airport in Brussels, Belgium

01:28 PM

A look back at previous opening ceremonies

🎊​ The #FIFAWorldCup Opening Ceremony is ALWAYS special.



Sunday is going to kick off the festival of football in style 🥳 pic.twitter.com/rdH1BbIZ1A — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 15, 2022

01:13 PM

Messi says England, Brazil and France are favourites

Argentina's Lionel Messi has picked out out Brazil, France and England as the biggest threats to his dream of finally adding a World Cup winners' medal to his bulging trophy cabinet.

The 35-year-old Paris St Germain forward will again shoulder Argentina's hopes in Qatar as they bid to deliver the South American country's third world title and first since 1986.

"Whenever we talk about candidates, we always talk about the same teams," Messi told South American Federation Conmebol.

"If I have to put some above others I think Brazil, France and England are a little bit above the rest. But the World Cup is so difficult and so complicated that anything can happen."

Argentina's Lionel Messi during training

Messi reached the final with Argentina in 2014 but suffered an extra-time defeat by Germany.

Copa American champions Argentina are unbeaten in 35 games and if this is to be Messi's final World Cup, they are in the form to deliver the title.

"We are very excited. We have a very nice group that is very eager, but we think about going little by little," he said.

"We hope to start the World Cup in the best way to face everything that comes after. The more you play and the more time you spend on the pitch, the more you get to know each other."

Argentina's opening Group C match is against Saudi Arabia before they face Mexico and Poland.

01:00 PM

England among most overworked teams at World Cup as union warns of injuries

By Tom Morgan

England have the sixth most overworked squad at the World Cup, according to a players' union warning of unprecedented pressures from packed schedules.

Total minutes played by players at club, continental and international level shows Portugal, Brazil, Mexico, France and South Korea are the only teams to have amassed more than England.

On this basis, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Cameroon are the most well-rested ahead of the tournament kicking off on November 20 – but FifPro warns they also face an injury risk through "underloading".

A report from FifPro titled 'World Cup 2022: The Player Workload Journey' shows that "average preparation and recovery time for many players" is "four times less than usual".

"This is likely to increase the risk of muscle injuries and mental stress," the report adds.

Brazil and Portugal’s squads each faced a combined workload of more than 30,000 minutes since the beginning of August, more than double some other World Cup participant teams.

Among individual players worst hit is Tottenham and South Korea's Heung-Min Son, who played more than 600 minutes in back-to-back games in the first 23 days of October.

More than 70 percent of matches played this season by Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé were also back-to-back, the research found.

FifPro Deputy General Secretary Simon Colosimo said: “The data emphasises the mental and physical strain many national team players are facing because of a congested match calendar that does not properly consider their health and performance.

“I have no doubt each team will put on a tremendous show at the World Cup despite the challenging circumstances.

However, all professional football stakeholders must refocus their priorities to ensure players benefit from a more balanced calendar and can perform at their peak during key moments of their careers.”

12:21 PM

Mutual respect

The Wales Rugby Union squad formed a guard of honour and applauded the Welsh football team as they left their Vale of Glamorgan hotel on Tuesday morning.

The Wales team will be competing in their first World Cup since 1958.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Pob lwc bois! 👏 pic.twitter.com/eUsK2KJqfj — Welsh Rugby Union 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 15, 2022

12:07 PM

Can England win the World Cup?

Earlier this year Gareth Southgate met with the Football Association and asked a straightforward but fundamental question: what matters for us in 2022? The answer was obvious – and one that Southgate agreed with. He will be judged by how England fare at the World Cup in Qatar. That judgment day, that probable defining moment, is almost here. With 64 games crammed into just 29 days, kicking off on Nov 20 and ending on Dec 18 in an unsuitable speck in the desert, we will know. We will know whether, for England, it be a mirage or an oasis.

You can read Jason Burt's opinion on England's World Cup chances here.

11:50 AM

Final training session before the journey

The Wales squad are taking part in an open training session at the Cardiff City on Wednesday before they depart for Qatar.

Rob Page's side are training in front of 2,000 schoolchildren.

Wales's first game is on Monday against the USA.

Kieffer Moore and Gareth Bale during training

Wales' Gareth Bale during training

Wales' Chris Gunter during a training session at the Cardiff City Stadium, Wales

11:26 AM

England protest Qatar's LGBT stance

England's world cup squad are flying out out on a plane called "Rain Bow" in a gesture against Qatar's anti-LGBT laws.

The Virgin Atlantic-owned Airbus is also decorated with a cartoon figure in rainbow-themed trainers and has a registration number GV-PRD, an abbreviation of "Pride". While the Football Association did not commission it, the team is understood to be happy with the gesture for its chartered squad flight.

The stunt came to light as England players joined up for the tournament and also posed in front of rainbow-styled swooshes from kit sponsor Nike. Gareth Southgate's side will wear rainbow 'OneLove' armbands regardless of Fifa permission.

You can read more about England's protest here.

11:12 AM

Fernandes brushes off Ronaldo with cold hand-shake

A video seemed to show Bruno Fernandes giving his Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo a frosty reception as the Portugal squad met up for the World Cup on Monday.

The incident comes after Ronaldo gave an interview to Piers Morgan in which he criticised various figures at Manchester United. The club are considering tearing up his contract as a result.

You can watch the video here.

10:53 AM

And they're off!

The England squad is now on the plane heading for Qatar.

The flight took off at 10:41am on Tuesday morning and should arrive in roughly six hours.

Gareth Southgate, Mason Mount and Declan Rice all looked excited as they boarded the plane.

10:40 AM

The Prince of Wales tells players they have 'built something special'

The Prince of Wales told Gareth Southgate and his World Cup squad that they had “built something special” when he made a surprise visit to their St George’s Park training base to present the players with their squad numbers.

The prince, who is president of the Football Association, gave each player his shirt individually in a small informal ceremony at the training camp in Staffordshire – the first time all 26 players knew for sure their assigned number. He chatted with players, staff and Southgate and told them they could “go far” in Qatar.

Despite his long association with the FA, Prince William is also duty-bound to support Wales too, whom England will meet in their third and final Group B game a week on Tuesday.

You can read more about the prince's discussion with the players here.

10:24 AM

Suited and booted

The England squad lined up for a team photo in their official World Cup outfits, which were tailored by Marks & Spencer

10:07 AM

A legendary commentator on his favourite World Cup moments

The joy of Barry Davies can be found, more often than not, in the power of understatement. “I never planned any lines,” says a man whose elegant exclamations captured the essence of 10 World Cups. “I used to try to find words, and not too many of them, from the picture I was given.” It was this subtle, sparing style that he used to evoke Gareth Southgate’s bleakest moment. When the player who would be England manager missed that fateful penalty at Euro 96, Davies cried out: “Oh no!” He kept quiet for several seconds afterwards, letting the scenes of desolation at Wembley speak for themselves. “I believe the viewers sitting at home quietly watching a match like to have time to think about what’s going on,” he explains. “If they’re being talked to all the time, it makes it difficult.”

You can read Oliver Brown's interview with Barry Davies here.

09:45 AM

A royal presentation

The Prince of Wales presented the England squad with their squad numbers at St George's Park on Monday.

the Prince of Wales presents an England shirt to Harry Kane

Manager Gareth Southgate gave away little in terms of team selection, with all of the first 12 numbers the same as the Euros last year.

the Prince of Wales talking to Jack Grealish of England

You can read more about England's squad numbers here.

09:20 AM

Good morning!

Gianni Infantino, the Fifa president, has called for a one-month Russia-Ukraine "World Cup ceasefire" in a surprise plea to global leaders at the G20 summit.

Addressing politicians just days before the tournament gets underway in Qatar, Infantino added: "Let's take this opportunity to do everything we can to start putting an end to all conflicts."

Infantino has previously pleaded with World Cup nations not to politicise the upcoming tournament which has been dogged by human rights concerns. In his speech in Bali, however, he attempts to call for world peace.

Nine months on from Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Infantino said in his address: "My plea all of you is to think of a temporary ceasefire for one month for the duration of the World Cup, or at least [until] the implementation of some humanitarian corridors, or anything that could lead to the resumption of dialogue as a first step to peace.

"You are the world leaders, you have the ability to influence the course of history. Football and the World Cup are offering you and the world a unique platform of unity, and peace all over the world. So let's take this opportunity to do everything we can to start putting an end to all conflicts."

His political intervention comes after he wrote to all World Cup nations earlier this month asking them to avoid political protests.

Infantino has instead launched a new "Football Unites the World" campaign, saying the World Cup "will be a celebration of that unity and passion for the game we love so much".

Cristiano Ronaldo, at the centre of his own furore over his Piers Morgan interview, joins the likes of Lucy Bronze, Lionel Messi and Neymar on a launch video. "Under the umbrella Football Unites the World, Fifa will team up with a range of international partners and organisations to promote and highlight causes such as anti-discrimination, sustainability, and education during the Fifa World Cup," the governing body said.

Russia is banned from competing in international tournaments, while Ukraine did not qualify for the tournament kicking off on Nov 20.