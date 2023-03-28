Hop on the 'blates' trend if you don’t have enough space for both bowls and plates — your kitchen will thank you

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Let’s just admit it — there are a few TikTok trends that just don’t make sense, but the ones that do really hit it out of the park. One of the few that everyone’s currently raving about is the “blates” craze, which is perfect for those who don’t have a ton of kitchen countertop or cabinet space at their disposal.

You may be wondering, “What in the world is a ‘blate?'” According to TikTok, it’s the hybrid between a classic dinner plate and a bowl. It gives you the best bang for your buck and eliminates the need to purchase both tableware items. And, from personal experience, I can confidently say that Our Place has some of the best blates on the market.

The brand most famously known for creating the internet’s most viral pan — the Always Pan — launched its first-ever tableware collection in September 2022. This thoughtfully designed collection featured its own version of the “blates” craze: the Midi Bowls.

Described as “half-plate, half-bowl,” the Midi Bowls are perfect for serving and enjoying everything from pasta, salads and stews to paella and even cereal. It’s deep enough to house a healthy amount of liquids like milk, gravy or soup and shallow enough to enjoy drier, grain-based meals without having to dig too deep to get the goods.

These ceramic “blates,” as TikTok so charmingly calls them, have a glossy interior for scratch resistance and a satin exterior finish. Best of all? They stack easily, freeing up extra space in your kitchen cabinets or shelves.

Our Place’s Midi Bowls come in a set of four, and shoppers get to choose from four stunning in-stock colors ranging from terracotta (pictured above) to char.

If you’re looking for a cheaper alternative that also comes with a larger quantity, these best-selling “blates” on Amazon are our favorites!

They come in five matte colors, and they’re only $33 for a set of six. They’re also ceramic, like Our Place’s.

