Yahoo Sports and The Women’s Sports Foundation present an exclusive live broadcast with many of the most decorated athletes in sports history including Billie Jean King, Sabrina Ionescu, Katie Ledecky, and Carli Lloyd. Utilizing the hashtag #WeKeepPlaying, fans all over the world can submit video questions directly to the panel and share inspiration amidst one of the most challenging times for athletics with the impact of COVID-19.

