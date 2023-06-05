Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore defends against Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) during the third period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Vegas Golden Knights claimed the first victory of the Stanley Cup Final Saturday night in Game 1, where the scoreline failed to capture just how close the match truly was. The Golden Knights now head into Game 2 with the historic statistical advantage of winning Game 1. Tonight, the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights skate back into the rink for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, both teams vying for their first-ever Stanley Cup championship. So which hockey team will get to carve their name into dear old Lord Stanley's Cup? Here’s how can you follow all the action on the ice and watch the Panthers vs. Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Finals, including channels, streaming schedule, Stanley Cup Finals ticket info and more.

How to watch the 2023 Stanley Cup Final in the US:

Date: June 5, 2023

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Channel: TNT

Streaming: Sling, DirecTV

Stanley Cup Final time?

Tonight's Stanley Cup game begins at 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is the Panthers vs. Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final on?

All Stanley Cup Final games will air exclusively on TNT.

Where to stream the Stanley Cup Final in the US?

Stanley Cup final games airing on TNT will also be available to stream on TNT.com and the TNT app. Don’t have TNT? We’ve got you covered. Keep reading to check out our recommendations for the best ways to watch TNT in the US without cable.

How to watch TNT without cable in the US:

(Photo: Sling) Watch TNT with Sling Sling TV Starting at just $20 for your first month, any tier of Sling TV will get you access to TNT, plus 50 hours of free DVR storage. Sling also offers ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ABC and Fox in select markets, and up to 44 other channels. $20 at Sling

(Photo: DirecTV) Watch TNT with DirecTV DirecTV DirecTV’s $65 monthly Entertainment tier will get you TNT along with ESPN, A&E, AMC, BET, Bravo, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Discovery, Disney Channel and 55 other channels. Every DirecTV subscriber, regardless of tier, enjoys access to an unlimited cloud DVR. DirecTV offers new subscribers a 5-day free trial period. $0 at DirecTV

(Photo: Hulu) Watch TNT with Hulu + Live TV Hulu + Live TV Hulu’s live TV tier will get you access to TNT, plus ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network and Ion (make sure to check your zip code to confirm eligibility). Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to ESPN+, Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. Hulu does not currently offer a free trial for its live TV tier. $70 at Hulu

Stanley Cup Final: Panthers vs. Golden Knights schedule

All times Eastern

Game 1: Florida at Vegas – Saturday, June 3, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Florida at Vegas – Monday, June 5, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Vegas at Florida – Thursday, June 8, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Vegas at Florida – Saturday, June 10, 8 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Florida at Vegas – Tuesday, June 13, 8 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 6: Vegas at Florida – Friday, June 16, 8 p.m. (if necessary)

Game 7: Florida at Vegas – Monday, June 19, 8 p.m. (if necessary)

Stanley Cup Final format

Like the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Stanley Cup Final follows a 2-2-1-1-1 format. The higher seeded team will get home-ice advantage in Games 1, 2, 5 and 7, meaning Vegas will get home-ice advantage in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

Stanley Cup Final tickets

Your favorite team has made it to the Stanley Cup Finals, and now you wonder: Just how much are Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights tickets?

Last-minute ticket prices of course vary depending on the game, but standing room only tickets start at around $262 on resellers such as VividSeats.

