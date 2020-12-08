Washington vs. Steelers highlights | Week 13
Watch the full game highlights of the Week 13 matchup between the Washington Football Team and the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The Steelers will not be going 16-0 this season.
<p>The Toronto Raptors announced on Monday that 3 members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19. GM Bobby Webster discussed the go-forward plan and what the next few days look like with media.</p>
Toronto attacking midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo has been named Major League Soccer's 2020 Most Valuable Player.Pozuelo had nine goals and 10 assists during the coronavirus-shortened regular season, even while the Reds played part of the year in Connecticut because of travel restrictions in Canada.“I’m very proud because this means a lot and maybe tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, when I start seeing more news, I will believe that I’ve won this award,” he said. “But I’m very proud to represent Toronto. And I know it’s easy to say that I won the award, but it’s something that takes a lot of work to get here.”Pozuelo's 10 assists were tied for the league lead with Houston's Darwin Quintero and Seattle's Nicolas Lodeiro. He had four goals and two assists during September, earning league Player of the Month honours.Pozuelo is the second Toronto player to win the MVP award, following Sebastian Giovinco in 2015.The 29-year-old from Sevilla, Spain, has been with the Reds for the past two seasons. He finished with 12 goals and 12 assists last year, including two goals and an assist in his MLS debut.“Poz had a great season, and we are very happy that he is receiving this award,” Toronto general manager Ali Curtis said in a statement. “We also believe that while the MVP is given to one, it is an award that is reflective of the group. This year was challenging in so many ways, but Poz is a competitor, he’s passionate about the game, and he is more than deserving of this award.”Pozuelo finished with 35.35% of the overall vote for the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award. Golden Boot winner Diego Rossi of LAFC was runner-up and Lodeiro finished third in the poll of players, technical staffs and select members of the media.In a conference call with reporters, Pozuelo said he feels he'll only get better.“I believe in myself, I know I can play good, and I try to do that," he said. "But I feel like I played three, four, five years at a very good level and next year I’ll try to do the same.Toronto finished the regular season 13-5-5 and second in the Eastern Conference standings. The Reds were eliminated from the playoffs in the first round by upstart Nashville.Toronto coach Greg Vanney announced last week that he is stepping down and the Reds have started the search for a new coach.Pozuelo credited Vanney for guiding him over the past two seasons.“Vanney is a very good coach and a very good person and he helped me a lot to win this MVP. I want to say thank you to the coach,” he said. “He leaves now, and next year we’ll adapt to another coach. But I want to say thank you because with him I won this trophy.”___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsAnne M. Peterson, The Associated Press
This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter. Stay up to speed on what's happening in sports by subscribing here. Soon, we'll turn the calendar and finally be done with this year. It won't really make a difference. We already know our arbitrary lines don't stop the virus. But we'll have made it through… something. Which is probably worth celebrating. Hey, these days, you take your pleasures where you can. And that's kind of what sports was about this year. To be honest, they only returned during a global pandemic because some very rich people could not bear becoming slightly less rich. But it still felt nice to get them back, no? Something familiar. Something normal. Something to do, anyway. It's a weird feeling to be picking the top Canadian athletes of the year right now. What these people did for our entertainment can't compare to the contributions of, say, a nurse or a kindergarten teacher. But, still, they brought us some light in a dark time. And allowed us to imagine better days ahead. Here's how the three leading candidates for the Lou Marsh Trophy, which will be awarded on Tuesday, did that: Alphonso Davies He just turned 20 a month ago, but the Edmontonian who was born in a refugee camp in Ghana is already one of the best young players in world soccer — and probably the most exciting one Canada has ever produced. For someone his age, Davies' accomplishments against top-shelf competition this year were astonishing. Germany's Bundesliga, which is one of the best leagues in the world, named him rookie of the year after he helped Bayern Munich capture its eighth consecutive championship. Davies also played a key role in Bayern's winning the most prestigious title in club soccer — the UEFA Champions League. His jaw-dropping run to set up a goal in a quarter-final trashing of Barcelona is one of the best soccer highlights of 2020, and it showcased Davies' world-class speed, agility and ball skills. When Bayern went on to beat Paris Saint-Germain in the final, Davies became the first player from the Canadian men's national team to win the Champions League. Davies also would have had a chance to kick-start Canada's quest to qualify for its first men's World Cup since 1986, but the opening round of regional qualifying was pushed back to next year. The team is still likely to fall short this time. But, at the very least, the rise of Davies gives hope for 2026, when Canada is co-hosting. WATCH | CBC Sports' Devin Heroux on the year that was: Jamal Murray Canada's most tantalizing young basketball player finally put it all together this year with a magical run in the NBA playoffs. It started in the first round, where the 23-year-old Denver Nuggets guard dropped 50, 42 and 50 points on Utah in consecutive games. Only Michael Jordan (the greatest player of all time) and Jerry West (the guy depicted in the NBA logo) have scored more total points in three straight playoff games. Pretty good company. Murray didn't stop there. After Denver eliminated Utah, he scored 26, 21 and then 40 in Game 7 as the Nugget climbed out of a 3-1 series hole to upset Kawhi Leonard's Clippers. Denver's run ended in the Western final vs. the Lakers, but Murray averaged 25 points in the series. Like Davies' emergence on the soccer field, Murray's boosts his national team's hopes of snapping a long drought. Canada hasn't reached the Olympics in men's basketball since 2000, but can do so by winning a last-chance qualifying tournament in Victoria this summer. Canada's chances of making the Olympics (maybe even doing some damage in them) look a lot better now with a potential starting backcourt of Murray and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, another rising star. Availability could be an issue with the NBA season pushed back, but the future of Canadian basketball has never looked brighter. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif His type of work tends to go unnoticed (there are no offensive lineman on your fantasy football team) but Duvernay-Tardif played a vital role in a historic Super Bowl victory. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Quebecer's blocking helped Kansas City win its first NFL title in 50 years and made it possible for young quarterback Patrick Mahomes to win Super Bowl MVP — the final step in his ascension to football superstardom. A few weeks later, the pandemic hit, and we were reminded once again that Duvernay-Tardif is focused on a higher calling. As part of his off-season work toward becoming a physician, he treated residents in a long-term care home in Quebec. After spending that time helping our most vulnerable people, Duvernay-Tardif decided it didn't feel right to go back to protecting Mahomes. So he opted out of his multi-million-dollar NFL contract for this year to continue his medical training. Duvernay-Tardif is nowhere near the athlete Davies and Murray are, and he's not going to lift the fortunes of a Canadian national team. But it's just good to know there's someone like him out there. Read more about how athletes left their mark on 2020 in this essay by CBC Sports' Devin Heroux, and find out some Canadian athletes' pick for the Lou Marsh in this video: WATCH | Who are athletes picking for 2020 Lou Marsh Trophy?:
