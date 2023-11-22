Advertisement

Zuria, 11, dreams of going to Hawaii | Wish Wednesday

KMGH - Denver Scripps

In this week’s Wish Wednesday, Denver7 wants to send a shoutout to Zuria, 11, who is battling cancer. Zuria's Make-A-Wish is to go to Hawaii. Despite everything she went through during chemo, she still wanted to go to school every day and did as much as she could. Zuria was awarded $1,000 to give stuffed animals with heating packs in them to other cancer patients at the children's hospital as a way to give back to the nurses and doctors who supported her through her journey.