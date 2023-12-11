Zookeepers in Texas Throw Surprise Birthday Party for Resident Anteater

An adorable anteater at the San Antonio Zoo in Texas was thrown a special surprise birthday party, video uploaded on December 10 shows.

This footage, shared by the San Antonio Zoological Society, shows Hogan the anteater digging a hole in a piñata shaped like a birthday hat, and munching on the tasty treats inside.

Hogan is no stranger to the spotlight. Last year, a video of him visiting some of the zoo’s feline population garnered more than three million views on Facebook. Credit: San Antonio Zoological Society via Storyful