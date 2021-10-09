Zookeepers Step in to Care for Rejected Giraffe Calf at Australian Zoo

Zookeepers at Perth Zoo in Western Australia, stepped in to help care for a giraffe calf who was rejected by his mother, footage released on October 8 shows.

According to the zoo, first-time mum Ellie, who gave birth to the male calf on Saturday, October 2, struggled to feed her son.

Perth Zoo said, they then “attempted to introduce the male calf to Kitoto, our other adult lactating female, to see if she would take him on as a surrogate. However, ‘Totes’ did not accept him as her own”.

“Without human support and supplementary feeding this little giraffe would not survive. Therefore, the decision has been made to hand rear the calf”, the zoo added. Credit: Perth Zoo via Storyful