Zoo Animals Enjoy Winter Season Near Chicago

Animals at a zoo in Illinois welcomed major snowfall in the Chicago area on Tuesday, December 28.

This video filmed by Lynette Kleisner of CZS-Brookfield Zoo shows Mexican wolves; Hudson, one of the zoo’s polar bears; and bison in their snowy habitats.

The National Weather Service warned of another storm system moving into Chicago during New Year’s weekend, causing possible hazardous weather across the region. Credit: Lynette Kleisner/CZS-Brookfield Zoo via Storyful