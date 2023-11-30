Zoning for Harborplace redevelopment discussed

A packed house by Baltimore planning commission standards all waiting to hear the changes needed for zoning in the Inner Harbor for the new Harborplace development. Unfortunately, the crowd wouldn't get to see a vote on the matter today due to a technical difficulty that prevented the meeting from being livestreamed. Instead, the commission heard from the public and is tabling the vote for another meeting. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/harborplace-zoning-changes-discussed-during-planning-commission-meeting