Zone Time: Teams not waiting for deadline to trade for NHL stars

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Montreal Canadiens
    Montreal Canadiens
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Philadelphia Flyers
    Philadelphia Flyers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Claude Giroux
    Claude Giroux
    Canadian ice hockey player
  • Ben Chiarot
    Ben Chiarot
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Which NHL juggernaut will add Claude Giroux? Do the Leafs need Ben Chiarot? Kessel back to Boston? With the 2022 trade deadline looming, NHL teams are looking keener than ever to make big moves early.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rakell leads Ducks to 4-3 win over Sharks in shootout

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rickard Rakell had two goals in regulation and scored the winner in a shootout to lead the Anaheim Ducks over the skidding San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Tuesday night. Trevor Zegras converted in the first round of the tiebreaker, and Anaheim goalie Anthony Stolarz turned away Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl. That put it in the hands of Rakell, who went top shelf on James Reimer to give the Ducks their second straight win. It was Rakell’s second multigoal game of the season. The Swe

  • Leafs prospect Amirov undergoing treatment in Germany for brain tumour

    Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement Wednesday that Amirov is undergoing treatment in Germany and will not return for the remainder of the season. Amirov started the season with Salavat Ufa of the Russian-based Kontinental Hockey League, but suffered an injury to open the season. Dubas said Amrirov developed unrelated symptoms over the course of his recovery that required "ongoing extensive i

  • Warren Buffett avoids investing in Russia because he's faced threats of violence and asset seizure there — but he still cares more about business fundamentals than geopolitical risks

    The billionaire investor and Berkshire Hathaway CEO recalled battling to extract oil and withdraw equipment from a drilling site in Siberia.

  • Two former Playboy employees come forward with rape allegations within the company

    More horrific accusations were revealed on “Secrets of Playboy,” Monday, just one week after the magazine’s founder, Hugh Hefner, was accused of beastiality by his ex-girlfriend. This week, former employee PJ Masten claimed she was raped by a high ranking executive. “He started kissing me, and he started grabbing me, and I said, ‘Please,’” Masten recalled. “This was a big executive. I said, ‘Please don't do this.’ And he said, ‘Why do you think you came to work in corporate?’ I was not an active participant. He just did what he had to do and turned around... raped me and he walked out.” Masten blamed Playboy for empowering executives to treat female employees as objects. “It's exactly what Playboy was all about - - The "Mad Men" experience,” Msten said. “Women didn't have a voice, and they were accosted, and they were made fun of. Women were subservient.” Also during the episode, Playmate Miki Garcia claimed she was raped by one of the company’s sponsors prior to an autograph signing. “What happened to me is that I got raped twice. After the first rape he sent me into the bathroom to take a shower. Apparently he liked someone fresh after he had done what he had done to me.” Afraid of the repercussions, Garcia did not report the incident. However, she did work her way up to director of promotions so that she could help protect other women. “So, when my rapist ordered up a Playmate for a job, I simply instructed my secretary to tell him to never call again, never.” Garcia said. “He would never, never, ever get a model from Playboy... Never.”

  • Dream NHL trade deadline: Adding to the league's elite

    Here are some blockbuster moves we'd love to see before the NHL trade deadline.

  • A good day to die: doom for the dinosaurs came in springtime

    On a spring day 66 million years ago, paddlefish and sturgeon swam in a river that meandered through a flourishing landscape populated by mighty dinosaurs and small mammals at North Dakota's southwestern corner. Scientists said on Wednesday well-preserved fish fossils unearthed at the site are providing a deeper understanding of one of the worst days in the history of life on Earth and shedding light on the global calamity triggered by an asteroid 7.5 miles (12 km) wide striking Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. The researchers determined that it was springtime at the fossil site called the Tanis deposit - and throughout the northern hemisphere, including the spot where the asteroid hit - based on sophisticated examinations of bones from three paddlefishes and three sturgeons that died within about 30 minutes of the impact that occurred 2,200 miles (3500 km) away.

  • Rafael Nadal pays tribute to Juan Martin del Potro: ‘One of the best’

    Del Potro beat Nadal in the semi-finals on his way to his lone Grand Slam triumph at the 2009 US Open

  • Meet the Finnish TikToker who built a 1.4 million-strong following by filming herself digging holes in ice and jumping into freezing water

    "I like the shiver," said Elina Makinen, who swims daily amid Finland's freezing temperatures. On some days the temperature can dip below -22 degrees Fahrenheit.

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Toronto Arrows stage late rally to down NOLA Gold, record first win of MLR season

    METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.

  • Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille semifinal one week after first title win

    MARSEILLE, France — Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semifinals of the Open 13 in Marseille. The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka in 6-3 and 6-4 in the winning effort. The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts. He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam. The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019. Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semifinal, while second-seed

  • Gilles' set-piece goal gives Canada a rare win over Germany at Arnold Clark Cup

    NORWICH, United Kingdom — Short on options in attack, Canada looked to its defence Sunday in scoring a rare win over European heavyweight Germany. Centre back Vanessa Gilles' early goal lifted Canada past the third-ranked Germans, a 1-0 decision that moved the Olympic champions atop the standings at the four-team Arnold Clark Cup. It was only Canada's second win in 17 meetings (2-15-0) with Germany. The sixth-ranked Canadian (1-0-1) women face No. 9 Spain (0-0-2) on Wednesday at Wolverhampton's

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • With many great moments came much controversy, drama at Beijing Games

    As the Winter Olympics have come to a close, and the eyes of the sports world turn away from Beijing, these past three weeks have left fans with plenty to remember and look forward to — but with that, came much controversy and drama. From disqualifications for ski jumping suits, an ongoing doping scandal involving the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and judging issues in men's snowboarding events, there have been plenty of headlines throughout. Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Vali

  • Vancouver Whitecaps extend starting goalkeeper Thomas Hasal through 2023

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their No. 1 goalkeeper, signing Thomas Hasal to an extension through 2023. The deal, announced Tuesday, also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Hasal, 22, was elevated to the starting 'keeper position in January when the 'Caps dealt star netminder Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money and draft picks. Sporting director Axel Schuster said Crepeau requested a trade, citing a "very special personal situatio

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes