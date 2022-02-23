Zone Time: Teams not waiting for deadline to trade for NHL stars

Yahoo Entertainment

More horrific accusations were revealed on “Secrets of Playboy,” Monday, just one week after the magazine’s founder, Hugh Hefner, was accused of beastiality by his ex-girlfriend. This week, former employee PJ Masten claimed she was raped by a high ranking executive. “He started kissing me, and he started grabbing me, and I said, ‘Please,’” Masten recalled. “This was a big executive. I said, ‘Please don't do this.’ And he said, ‘Why do you think you came to work in corporate?’ I was not an active participant. He just did what he had to do and turned around... raped me and he walked out.” Masten blamed Playboy for empowering executives to treat female employees as objects. “It's exactly what Playboy was all about - - The "Mad Men" experience,” Msten said. “Women didn't have a voice, and they were accosted, and they were made fun of. Women were subservient.” Also during the episode, Playmate Miki Garcia claimed she was raped by one of the company’s sponsors prior to an autograph signing. “What happened to me is that I got raped twice. After the first rape he sent me into the bathroom to take a shower. Apparently he liked someone fresh after he had done what he had done to me.” Afraid of the repercussions, Garcia did not report the incident. However, she did work her way up to director of promotions so that she could help protect other women. “So, when my rapist ordered up a Playmate for a job, I simply instructed my secretary to tell him to never call again, never.” Garcia said. “He would never, never, ever get a model from Playboy... Never.”