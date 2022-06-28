Zone Time: Stanley Cup parade predictions

Evening Standard

Stan Kroenke’s Colorado Avalanche have won ice hockey’s Stanley Cup, handing the Arsenal owner a second major US league title in less than six months. The Avalanche, who have been owned by Kroenke since 2000, beat Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in last night’s Game Six of the Stanley Cup Finals series to take an unassailable 4-2 lead and clinch their third Championship. The Lightning were looking to become the first team since 1983 to win three successive Stanley Cups but never recovered after losing the opening two matches of the series and could not make the most of home advantage at Florida’s Amalie Arena to force a Game Seven decider.