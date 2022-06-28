Zone Time: Stanley Cup parade predictions
Colorado fans have been waiting 21 years for this Stanley Cup but which of the Avalanche players will take most advantage of the celebrations?
CHICAGO (AP) — Luke Richardson is the new coach of the Chicago Blackhawks, stepping into a tricky rebuilding process for one of the NHL's marquee franchises. General manager Kyle Davidson announced the move on Monday. Richardson replaces Derek King, who finished the season as the interim coach after Jeremy Colliton was fired on Nov. 6. “Luke shares our vision and goals for the future, and he will have an opportunity to build an environment and culture of high performance, hard work and high acco
Stan Kroenke’s Colorado Avalanche have won ice hockey’s Stanley Cup, handing the Arsenal owner a second major US league title in less than six months. The Avalanche, who have been owned by Kroenke since 2000, beat Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in last night’s Game Six of the Stanley Cup Finals series to take an unassailable 4-2 lead and clinch their third Championship. The Lightning were looking to become the first team since 1983 to win three successive Stanley Cups but never recovered after losing the opening two matches of the series and could not make the most of home advantage at Florida’s Amalie Arena to force a Game Seven decider.
Mercedes is planning more upgrades for the British Grand Prix after showing better race pace in both Spain and Canada.
TORONTO — Scotiabank is putting its Hockey Canada sponsorship on ice. The financial institution said Tuesday the pause will last until it's confident the right steps are taken to improve the culture within the sport. The development comes after the federal government froze public funding to the national federation last week in response to its handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Hockey Canada quietly settled a lawsuit last month after a woman claimed she was assault
The new model, which eliminates the Atlantic and Coastal divisions, has a 3-5-5 structure where each ACC team will play three primary opponents on a yearly basis.
Bryce Harper's fractured thumb might not force him to miss the rest of the 2022 season after he reportedly will have surgery.
The biggest spenders are the biggest contenders. The playoff field has expanded. What does it mean for the trade market?
Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b
Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.
For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t
Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t
SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo
LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im
LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C
BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.
MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning didn’t relinquish their grip on the Stanley Cup without a fight. Andrei Vasilevskiy rejected shot after shot, keeping the two-time defending champions’ quest for a threepeat alive. In the end, another superb performance by the star goaltender wasn’t enough to keep the Colorado Avalanche from wresting the title away. The Lightning were 3-0 when facing possible elimination before Sunday night’s 2-1 loss in Game 6 stopped a bid to become the first team to
The Senegalese football star is joining the German Club, but what’s his new contract and how is Liverpool going to replace him?