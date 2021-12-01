Zone Time: The pros and cons of being an NHL contender
Whilst some Toronto fans fear jinxing their team and risking another playoff disappointment, it's impossible to argue that the Maple Leafs are not a Stanley Cup contender, but what does that status actually mean?
On Zone Time this week, Julian and the crew debate whether the Toronto Maple Leafs are a juggernaut or just a regular NHL contender. They ask when Canucks fans will see change after the Canadiens blew up their own front office, and try to make sense of 'Lemieux-Tkachuk-Quick-Gate'.
Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.