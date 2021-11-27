Zionsville is 83% small businesses, so this shopping weekend is huge for their survival

The Canadian Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland's offense is again complete. The Browns activated running back Kareem Hunt and Pro Bowl right tackle Jack Conklin from injured reserve, and they will be in the lineup for Sunday night's critical game against AFC North-leading Baltimore. Hunt missed the past five games with a calf injury. Conklin was out for the past three with a dislocated elbow. The Browns (6-5) have struggled to score — 17 points or less in six of the past eight games — but should get a boost with th