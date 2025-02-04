Zion Williamson rises to block the shot

Williamson, who recently returned to the court after a 27-game absence, will miss Friday's contest against the 76ers.
The Pelicans star's impact has been more theoretical than actual. Is there anywhere but New Orleans that still wants to test that theory?
On today's episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vincent Goodwill is joined by The Ringer's Howard Beck as they do a deep on the latest with Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans. The two also preview what could be an underwhelming trade deadline and why the new CBA is stifling player movement across the league.
The Chiefs are chasing a third straight Super Bowl championship.
The Eagles face a familiar foe in this year's Super Bowl.
The NFL had a heated head-on collision with Trump’s previous administration, leading to some speculation that the NFL would acquiesce to Trump’s DEI stance. For now, Roger Goodell makes it sound like that won’t happen.
Trae Young somehow got his game-winner over Malik Beasley to fall on Monday night in Detroit.
Hosts Nate Tice, Charles McDonald and Matt Harmon are live and in person at Radio Row in New Orleans as they react to some breaking news, give their favorite moments from the 2024 season and some spicy bold predictions to watch for in 2025.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie kicks off our positional preview series with the catchers.
A shooting during last year's Super Bowl parade left one woman dead and 22 people injured.
Dalton Del Don reveals pitching values being suppressed by injury risk or other circumstances fantasy baseball managers can exploit this draft season.
The Superdome might not be as revered as other iconic American stadiums, but it has hosted more legendary sports moments than any other venue in the country.
With every Super Bowl title, Mahomes moves up the list of all-time greats.
Rory McIlroy picked up the 27th win of his PGA Tour career on Sunday afternoon.
The league is as rich with talent as it has ever been. Someone was bound to get snubbed. But one stands out above the rest.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the comments made by Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner about Dodgers' spending this offseason, Junior Caminero’s incredible performance in Game 7 of the LIDOM championship and recap the latest transactions from around the league.
Manning is now Texas' clear No. 1 QB after Quinn Ewers' departure to the NFL.
This will be Torbert's second career Super Bowl.
These big-name players have held sky-high fantasy football value for many years — but that's about to change in 2025.
The Miami Heat aren't the only team worth keeping an eye on as we approach the deadline.