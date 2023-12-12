Zion Williamson with the big dunk
Here's how Twitter reacted to Bronny James' college debut for USC.
TORONTO — While baseball star Shohei Ohtani's decision not to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend has left fans wondering what might have been, one sports economist says team owner Rogers Communications Inc. is better off for having struck out. Ohtani said Saturday he'd be signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, with reports indicating his deal is worth a record US$700 million over 10 years, after a courtship process in which the Blue Jays were among the final suitors. Off the field,
The inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational featured a $4 million purse.
Georges St-Pierre assures everyone that, at 42, there's zero chance he's part of Dana White's big plans for 2024.
Andy Reid doesn’t usually make statements like this about officials’ calls.
This wasn’t what Rahm wanted for his career. Until the money changed his mind.
The two coparent two kids
Tony Granato says he's taking a temporary leave of absence from his role as a TV analyst to begin treatment this week for non-Hodgkin Lympoma.
The Mahomes are also parents to daughter Sterling, 2
The couple's three kids were there to bear witness to a very special game
The defending champions lead 18 returning teams who will tee it up this week in Orlando.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired shortstop prospect Trey Sweeney from the New York Yankees on Monday for left-hander Victor González and infielder Jorbit Vivas, opening roster spots for Shohei Ohtani and Joe Kelly. Los Angeles’ 40-man roster was full before the trade and the Dodgers needed to open two spots. Ohtani has a pending agreement on a record $700 million, 10-year contract and pitcher Joe Kelly on an $8 million, one-year deal. The 23-year-old Sweeney was selected by the Y
'Reputation' served with a side of sporty.
What took place at the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational was a new concept – and they want more of it.
Cowboys star Micah Parsons continued to voice his frustration with a lack of holding calls on Sunday night after his team's big win over the Eagles.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — One touchdown would have been enough for the Raiders. Or two field goals. Even one field goal would have forced overtime. But Las Vegas couldn't even manage that much offense in a 3-0 loss to the visiting Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, an ignominious result that led to interim coach Antonio Pierce pledging to evaluate everyone in the organization. “The whole football program, our whole program — everybody,” Pierce said. “Got to win. It ain’t good enough. So, got to win.” Any evalu
The pop star relocated to Miami shortly after splitting with Gerard Pique
Mike McCarthy coached four days after having an emergency appendectomy yet the Cowboys didn’t give him a game ball after win over Eagles
This was an all-time go-ahead touchdown in a critical game. Until it wasn't.
An investment group with holdings in the NFL, Premier League, MLB and other entities is now negotiating with the PGA Tour.