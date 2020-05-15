Zimbabwe opposition arrests: Three female MDC members injured and sexually assaulted

On this edition, new developments have emerged regarding the arrest of three female opposition figures in Zimbabwe. The three MDC members were found on the side of the road after being beaten and sexually assaulted. Our correspondent has the details. Also, truck drivers have been found to be super-spreaders of coronavirus in Africa. Kenyan authorities are mass testing truckers crossing the border. Finally, we look at how the lockdown in Morocco is increasing tensions between the Berber villagers and nomadic herders.

