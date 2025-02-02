Ziaire Williams throws it down!

Ole Miss got to within one point of Auburn in the second half before the No. 1 Tigers pulled away.
Oklahoma went 6-7 in 2024 and is 22-17 overall in Venables' three seasons in Norman.
Dodgers fans will have to wait a little longer to see Ohtani pitch.
Manning has started just two games in his college career so far.
The NBA's leaders in assists, rebounds and East fan votes missed out on All-Star spots.
One high-ranking executive said he'd want to build an offense that best caters to long-term QB success rather than run a Rodgers-tailored offense in Year 1 then require a recalibration of expectations for a makeover in Year 2.
The league is as rich with talent as it has ever been. Someone was bound to get snubbed. But one stands out above the rest.
Straight in, no bounce for McIlroy's ace on the 119-yard 15th hole at Spyglass Hill.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the comments made by Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner about Dodgers' spending this offseason, Junior Caminero’s incredible performance in Game 7 of the LIDOM championship and recap the latest transactions from around the league.
Manning is now Texas' clear No. 1 QB after Quinn Ewers' departure to the NFL.
A player's full season fantasy baseball line sometimes doesn't tell the full story — a hot finish could be just as important.
This will be Torbert's second career Super Bowl.
Isaiah Stewart randomly threw a hard forearm into Thomas Bryant's chest that sent him crashing down to the court on Wednesday night.
Check out our draft rankings at the starting pitcher position for 2025 fantasy baseball.
Sanders isn't fazed by the pressure of becoming an NFL quarterback, and having his famous father alongside him throughout his football journey is a big reason why.
Miami's Cam Ward is still the favorite to be the top pick, but his odds have gotten longer.
Parsons and the Cowboys are preparing to learn their third defensive system in three seasons, which could further the importance of contract clarity on the unit. Will the Cowboys extend Parsons sooner?
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus shares his wishlist for the NBA Trade Deadline.
Bills fans supported a charity close to Ravens TE Mark Andrews last week with numerous donations.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde react to the news of Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving for the same position at Penn State. They discuss the implications for James Franklin and what to expect from the Nittany Lions in 2025.