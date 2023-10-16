Zerorez | Morning Blend
Zerorez joins us with a special offer - get three rooms of carpet cleaned for only $109!
Zerorez joins us with a special offer - get three rooms of carpet cleaned for only $109!
The moose was likely getting scared.
People are calling out the prime minister after he previously stated "Canada stands with Israel."
Hamas is laying a trap for Israel in Gaza, Alex Younger, former head of UK's MI6 foreign intelligence service, told the BBC.
Will Smith said he had "emotional blindness" to Jada Pinkett Smith.
Texas congressman Dan Crenshaw played down the comment from CNN's Jake Tapper, saying "a lot of them did that."
Quinn Mitchell, 15, became known for his pointed questioning of Ron DeSantis in June, which provoked an uncomfortable response from the governor.
A Chicago-area landlord was arrested and charged with murder and hate crimes after authorities said he stabbed and killed a 6-year-old boy and seriously wounded his mother, allegedly because the tenants are Muslim.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Courtesy of Dorothy GroenertCarolyn Andriano, a victim of sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein whose testimony was crucial to putting away his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, has died.There was no obituary or funeral service after she died earlier this year, and police in West Palm Beach, Florida, opened an investigation into her death. After The Daily Beast reached out for comment, police spokesman Mike Jachles told us that the investigation wa
The footage appears to show Israeli troops shooting and throwing grenades from Defender-class boats at Hamas fighters who have fallen from their boat.
The war has proved costly for both Russia and Ukraine
Israel Defense ForcesIsraeli Defense Forces announced Sunday that they had killed a Hamas commander they believe is responsible for an attack on a planned community near the Gaza border, called a kibbutz. A statement released by the military said Billal Al Kedra, the a commander of Hamas’ southern Khan Yunis Nukhba commando forces, was “neutralized” in Gaza on Saturday following intelligence reports of his location. The army claimed Al Kedra led the attack on Kibbutz Nirim on Oct. 7, and while t
Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman have three kids together: Lucy, Gracie and Jake
The GOP presidential candidate pivoted into attacking Joe Biden and the CNN anchor wasn't having it.
Houston Astros superstar Jose Altuve made a simple mistake that cost his team dearly in their ALCS matchup against the Texas Rangers. What did he do?
During Lake's Senate campaign kickoff, she largely steered clear of past election grievances and instead spoke of the need for honesty in elections.
Amid their budding romance, the pop superstar and Chiefs tight end were photographed in New York City on Saturday night
The Princess of Wales, 42, stunned in a white bouclé jacket and flared trousers to support England against France in the Rugby World Cup on Sunday
The senator also acknowledged that Trump's praise for Hezbollah at a campaign event was "a huge mistake" The post Lindsey Graham Says Trump’s Insult of Netanyahu in Wake of Israel Attacks Was ‘Not Helpful’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
Starting May 2024, the newcomer Villa Vie Residences says its residential cruise ship will sail to 425 ports across 147 countries.
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live to introduce her friend Ice Spice, who was the musical guest. Swift followed Travis Kelce’s cameo earlier in the show in a parody of the excessive NFL coverage the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs have been getting. The Wildest Dreams singer has been having …