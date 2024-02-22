Zendaya and Tom Holland's Relationship Timeline
From Spider-Man costars to an official couple, here's a breakdown of Zendaya and Tom Holland's sweet love story
From Spider-Man costars to an official couple, here's a breakdown of Zendaya and Tom Holland's sweet love story
Donald Trump has been masterful in converting his numerous legal problems into opportunities for campaigning and fundraising.
‘I was willing to share a $10,000 tip, but was reciprocated with hate and rumours,’ wrote Linsey Boyd
OTTAWA — Pushing a grocery cart up and down the aisles of Loblaws, Jagmeet Singh has to admit it's all a little bit awkward. After all, the NDP leader has lambasted the grocery giant and its former president Galen Weston Jr. — famous among Canadians for his 30-second COVID-era TV and radio ads — for "ripping people off." Today, however, Singh is just running errands. Well, mostly. He selects a loaf of sourdough bread and a bouquet of Valentine's Day flowers for his wife. In the dairy aisle, he e
Lila Moss is unrecognisable in Vogue Spain cover shoot modelling quirky looks including a see-through top, frilly knickers, lace bonnet and polka dot tights.
As Malia Obama makes strides in her Hollywood career, she’s decided to take on a new name. The writer and producer, who is also the eldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, will now go by her middle name: Malia Ann, perhaps in an effort to distance herself from her powerful parents’ fame. The change was revealed in the Sundance Institute’s “Meet the Artist” spotlight video, which ...
"My boyfriend's reaction to the code being said aloud caught my attention, and something inside of me told me to write it down."
Species was found during filming for National Geographic’s Disney+ series Pole to Pole with Will Smith
What the former president reveals on the stump should wipe away any doubt about which candidate is unhinged.
“Honestly, all of those people are good,” the former president told Laura Ingraham during a Fox News town hall event.
Rep. Ruben Gallego (D) leads Republican Kari Lake and independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) in a hypothetical three-way race for Sinema’s seat, according to a new poll. The Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey found Gallego leading by 6 points with 36 percent support to 30 percent for Lake and 21 percent for Sinema, while 13…
Cillian Murphy doesn’t want to be distracted from his roles.
Two young kids were playing in the sand at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea when the hole they were digging collapsed on them. The girl later died.
Lara Trump said Wednesday while campaigning for her father-in-law ahead of the South Carolina primary that she was not familiar with the RNC's rules about paying Donald Trump's legal fees in a multitude of criminal and civil cases. “So yeah I think that is a big interest to people, absolutely.”
When the world's tallest man meets the world's shortest woman, the moment demands a photo op. That's what happened on Monday in California when Sultan Kosen of Turkey, measuring at a neck craning 8 foot and 2 inches, sat on a chair while holding on his lap doll-size Jyoti Amge of India, who is recorded […]
A pro-Kremlin Russian military blogger, Andrey Morozov, has reportedly died just days after he reported that Russia had suffered massive losses during its assault on the Ukrainian town of Avdiivka.
The SEC’s approval of a merger between Trump Media & Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp. could have even larger implications for Trump’s bank account — and, more importantly, the 2024 presidential election and the role of media and money in it — than the civil fraud ruling, writes David Zurawik.
Russia provided air support for troops in Avdiivka, an apparent first. It could spell trouble for future fighting.
After calling late Sen. John McCain a "loser," Kari Lake wrote on X that she values Meghan McCain's family.
‘William Harrison died 31 days into the job AND WAS STILL BETTER THAN TRUMP,’ one person wrote on X
The couple is parents to daughter Lilah Ray, 4, and sons Jackson Kyle, 6, and Josiah Luke, 21 months