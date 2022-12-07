Zelensky Visits Wounded Soldiers in Kharkiv and Kyiv

President Volodymyr Zelensky travelled to Ukraine’s east to Donetsk, Kharkiv, and then back to Kyiv, to visit wounded soldiers and present service awards to troops on Tuesday, December 6.

Videos released on Tuesday, which is Ukraine’s Day of the Armed Forces, show Zelensky visiting a medical centre in Kharkiv and Kyiv.

According to the President’s Office and the head of Donetsk’s regional administration, Zelensky also travelled to Donetsk to present military awards there. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful