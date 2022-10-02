Zelensky Says Donetsk City of Lyman Completely Under Ukrainian Control

Ukrainian forces are completely in control of the city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday, October 2.

“As of 12:30 [pm] the town of Lyman is fully cleared,” Zelensky said in a video message from Kyiv on Sunday.

The Russian military confirmed on October 1 that its forces had been ousted from Lyman after Ukrainian troops were seen raising flags and walking through the town.

It came just days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of Donetsk and three other Ukrainian oblasts – Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia – none of which are completely controlled by Russian forces. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful