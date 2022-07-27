Zelensky says he does not want Boris Johnson to ‘disappear’
Volodymyr Zelensky has said he does not want Boris Johnson to "disappear" after he stands down as Prime Minister. The Ukrainian president made his remarks during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he appeared alongside his wife, First Lady Olena Zelenska.