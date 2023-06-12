Zelensky Says 4,000 People Evacuated From Southern Ukraine Following Dam Disaster

In his nightly address on June 11, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said around 4,000 people had now been rescued in southern Ukraine during continued efforts following the collapse of the Nova Kakhovka dam.

The president said dozens of towns and villages remain flooded, with the worst conditions in Kherson’s occupied section.

“Russian terrorists continue to shell evacuation routes, evacuation points, boats that take people away” Zelensky said. “Today, as a result of one of these attacks, three people were killed. Ten more people were injured, including two police officers.”

Zelensky visited Kherson on June 8 to inspect areas affected by flooding.

Zelensky has continued to praise the military efforts in Zaporizhia’s Khortytsia and Tavria, and “all the hottest areas”.

Western analysts, including the UK’s Ministry of Defence, noted “heavy fighting” in multiple sectors, constituting the start of a counteroffensive. Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful